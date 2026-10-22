Kuvings Unveils Zero-Waste Halloween Recipe Featuring AUTO10S Slow Juicer

Halloween juice recipe, Photo by @kuvingsthailand

Halloween juice by Kuvings

Halloween Cookies by Kuvings

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Turn fresh fall ingredients into festive Halloween treats with the Kuvings Slow Juicer AUTO10S, combining fresh juice with creative, homemade cookies made from leftover pulp.As Halloween approaches, Kuvings invites families to celebrate the season with a fun and creative kitchen experience featuring the Kuvings Cold Press Juicer. By combining freshly pressed apple, carrot, and pumpkin juice with homemade cookies made from leftover pulp, families can enjoy a festive seasonal treat while making the most of their fresh ingredients.The recipe brings together the vibrant flavors of fall in a colorful juice, accompanied by crispy, cinnamon-scented cookies decorated with playful Halloween faces. It offers a creative way to turn everyday ingredients into something special, making Halloween preparations both enjoyable and resourceful.Fresh Halloween Juice with a Spooky TwistThe recipe begins with a refreshing blend of two apples, two carrots, and 250 grams of pumpkin. Using the Kuvings AUTO10S, families can easily extract juice from these fresh ingredients to create a naturally colorful seasonal drink.For an extra festive touch, Greek yogurt or whipped cream can be added to the surface of the juice to create a ghost-inspired decoration. A chocolate decorating pen completes the look with spooky eyes and a playful smile, transforming a simple glass of juice into a Halloween centerpiece.Creative, Zero-Waste Cookies Made from Leftover PulpThe recipe continues by giving the leftover fruit and vegetable pulp a second life in homemade cookies. Combined with butter, sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon, approximately 120 grams of well-drained pulp becomes the base for fragrant cookies with a crisp, golden finish.After baking at 180°C (356°F) for approximately 12–15 minutes, the cookies are cooled and decorated with marshmallows and chocolate to create ghosts, monsters, and other Halloween-inspired designs.By incorporating leftover pulp into baking, the recipe encourages a more resourceful approach to home cooking, helping families reduce food waste while exploring new ways to enjoy fresh ingredients.Make Halloween More Memorable with KuvingsFrom freshly pressed juice to homemade Halloween cookies, the Kuvings AUTO10S helps bring creativity and convenience to seasonal food preparation. This simple recipe offers families an opportunity to experiment with fresh ingredients, discover new uses for leftover pulp, and enjoy a memorable Halloween treat together.This Halloween, bring fresh flavors and a little spooky fun to your kitchen with Kuvings

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Kuvings Unveils Zero-Waste Halloween Recipe Featuring AUTO10S Slow Juicer News Provided By Kuvings October 22, 2026, 07:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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