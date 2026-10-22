Stevieontay Burnz Announces Collaborative Music Project 'Burnz And Beyond' Featuring Crackle Kapone

Stevieontay Burnz and Crackle Kapone are expanding their creative partnership with new music projects.

ERWIN, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent hip-hop artist Stevieontay Burnz has announced the upcoming release of his new music project, Burnz and Beyond. The release features an extensive creative collaboration with artist and producer Crackle Kapone, who managed the production, mixing, and mastering for the project and appears as a featured artist on a collaborative track. The rollout of Burnz and Beyond centers on the duo's shared objective to release meaningful hip-hop that promotes positivity, resilience, and individuality.The project reflects Burnz's ongoing approach to writing and recording music intentionally designed to motivate listeners. The lyrical content of Burnz and Beyond focuses on the reality of overcoming systemic and personal obstacles and the importance of embracing individuality. With Crackle Kapone directing the audio engineering and production, the project expands upon Burnz's authentic perspective, which has cultivated a distinct, growing fanbase outside the United States and demonstrated the global viability of his message.Running parallel to his rapidly accelerating career in the international music industry, Burnz serves as the founder and chief executive officer of The Southern Maryland Experience, operating from 1117 Denim Drive in Erwin, North Carolina. The brand is built entirely on the principles of innovation, creativity, and community building, serving as a foundational platform designed to encourage individuals to pursue their professional and personal objectives. Through his executive leadership, Burnz directs the strategic growth of the company, ensuring that current and future projects align directly with his core mission of fostering unity and facilitating positive change within regional and broader markets.The intersection of Burnz's business acumen and his musical catalog forms the basis of his broader public mission. He actively works to inspire emerging artists and entrepreneurs to transform their passions into sustainable careers. His operational model with The Southern Maryland Experience provides a practical framework for how a creative vision can successfully translate into a viable commercial enterprise.Moving forward, Burnz and Kapone remain focused on increasing the market reach of their artistic catalog through Burnz and Beyond while simultaneously scaling The Southern Maryland Experience to support a larger network of creatives and professionals.About Stevieontay BurnzStevieontay Burnz is a DMV-born, North Carolina-based independent hip-hop artist, entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of The Southern Maryland Experience. His work bridges the gap between creative arts, corporate entrepreneurship, and community development.About Crackle KaponeCrackle Kapone is an independent hip-hop artist, engineer, and creative collaborator specializing in music production, engineering, and artistic development. He works alongside Burnz on musical and entrepreneurial initiatives.Listen and ConnectOfficial Website:Spotify:YouTube: @stevieontay_burnzInstagram:

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Stevieontay Burnz Announces Collaborative Music Project 'Burnz and Beyond' Featuring Crackle Kapone News Provided By coneberry Productions llp October 22, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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