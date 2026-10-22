Azerbaijan's Trade With EU Surpasses $15 Billion In First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with European Union (EU) countries exceeded $15.12 billion between January and September 2026, representing an increase of 1.04% compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to data from the State Customs Committee, trade with EU member states reached approximately $15.122 billion during the reporting period, accounting for 40.63% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover.

The latest figures indicate continued growth in trade relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, although the pace of expansion has slowed considerably compared with the previous year.

In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with EU countries amounted to approximately $14.97 billion, representing an increase of around 12.4% compared with the corresponding period of 2024.

Meanwhile, official data published by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy show that trade turnover with EU member states stood at $13.317 billion in the first nine months of 2024. Of this amount, exports accounted for $11.286 billion, while imports reached $2.031 billion.

The figures indicate that Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the EU increased by approximately $1.81 billion between the first nine months of 2024 and the corresponding period of 2026, equivalent to cumulative growth of around 13.6%.