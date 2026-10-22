Chennai's Drinking Water Reserves Dip Northeast Monsoon Raises Hopes Of Replenishment

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Water reserves in the major reservoirs supplying drinking water to Chennai are nearly 50 per cent lower than a year ago, despite heavy rain over the past three days increasing inflows and raising hopes of replenishment during the northeast monsoon.

The six principal reservoirs serving the city -- Poondi, Puzhal, Chembarambakkam, Cholavaram, Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai and Veeranam in Cuddalore district -- have a combined storage capacity of 13.222 thousand million cubic feet (tmc). As of Wednesday morning, their combined storage stood at 5.139 tmc, compared with 9.738 tmc during the corresponding period last year. This represents a decline of approximately 47 per cent, with the reservoirs holding just under 39 per cent of their total capacity.

The lower reserves have underscored the importance of the northeast monsoon in replenishing Chennai's drinking water sources. The monsoon has gathered strength over Tamil Nadu since last week, bringing heavy showers to Chennai and its suburbs.

Rain across the catchment areas has increased inflows into several reservoirs. However, the improvement has yet to bridge the substantial gap between current storage and last year's levels.

Puzhal recorded an inflow of 1,126 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Wednesday morning. Its storage stood at 2.248 tmc against a capacity of 3.3 tmc, putting the reservoir at 68.12 per cent of capacity.

Chembarambakkam received 555 cusecs and held 1.435 tmc against its full capacity of 3.645 tmc. Poondi recorded an inflow of 520 cusecs, while its storage stood at 468 million cubic feet against a capacity of 3.231 tmc.

Veeranam, another important source of drinking water for Chennai, received 340 cusecs. The reservoir held 468 million cubic feet against its total capacity of 1.463 tmc.

The figures show considerable variation in storage across the reservoirs, with Puzhal holding more than two-thirds of its capacity while Poondi remains substantially below its full level.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has reduced daily water distribution. Officials maintained that adequate supplies were being provided and said the reduction was not expected to inconvenience consumers with the onset of the monsoon.

With the northeast monsoon strengthening, further rainfall is expected to improve inflows in the coming days. Sustained rain over the reservoirs' catchment areas will be crucial to rebuilding reserves and strengthening the city's drinking water security in the months ahead.