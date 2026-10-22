Aldar Education Signs Mou With Toddle To Unify Learning Systems Across Its Owned Schools

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aldar Education, the leading education provider in Abu Dhabi and one of the most prominent education groups in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Toddle, an AI-first teaching and learning platform built by educators, to introduce one unified learning management system across its 13 operated schools. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The partnership will bring planning, teaching, assessment, feedback and reporting into one connected digital environment, creating greater consistency across the network while allowing each school to retain its own curriculum, educational approach and identity. AI capabilities will be embedded within teacher-led workflows to support more responsive and personalised learning.

The MoU was signed by Sahar Cooper, Aldar Education, and Misbah Jafary, Cofounder of Toddle. The agreement marks the next phase of Aldar Education's digital learning strategy. Bringing its operated schools, across British, American and IB curricula, onto one connected system will create a more consistent learning experience, strengthen the sharing of resources and expertise across the network, and provide a clearer view of each student's progress over time.

For students, learning will be connected more seamlessly, from planning and assignments to feedback and progress. Teacher-designed AI experiences, including AI tutors where appropriate, will offer added support, with educators determining when and how the technology is used. For teachers, planning, assessment and reporting will sit in one place, with a shared curriculum and resource library that lets them build on proven best practice, strengthening continuity as teams evolve and the network continues to grow. For families, Toddle will integrate with Live Aldar, Aldar Education's parent app, will offer a single access point to their child's learning journey and school updates.

, said:“The next stage of education will not be defined by how much technology schools adopt, but by how deliberately they use it. By partnering with Toddle, we are bringing every stage of learning onto one platform, giving teachers a complete picture of each student making it easier to share best practice across our network and freeing up more time for what matters most: teaching. AI will sit inside the workflows our teachers already use, under their direction and within ADEK's safeguards, so it deepens personalisation without replacing professional judgement. Pedagogy leads and technology serves it, so that every student's progress is visible and supported throughout their journey in our schools.”

, said:“The UAE is central to Toddle's plans, and there is tremendous ambition across its education sector. Our recent inclusion on ADEK's approved vendor list is an important milestone for us. Aldar's focus on pedagogy and the student experience makes this partnership especially meaningful, and we're excited to work with their educators to make learning more connected and personal for every student.”

The partnership is aligned with the direction of ADEK's in-school Technology and AI Policy, which establishes requirements for the responsible adoption and use of AI and digital technologies across Abu Dhabi private schools, including safeguards around data protection and student privacy, cognitive agency, academic integrity, human oversight, content safety and cultural alignment, and algorithmic fairness.

It also complements ADEK's wider AI Literacy initiative, which is progressively building AI capabilities from KG to Grade 12 in private schools in Abu Dhabi, with a focus on age-appropriate use, critical thinking and responsible engagement with AI.

Aldar Education's partnership with Toddle follows a group-wide assessment of pedagogy, functionality, security and the ability to operate consistently across different curricula and school contexts. Implementation will be phased across the 13 operated schools, beginning with Bateen World Academy.

As Aldar Education continues to grow, the partnership reflects its wider approach to scale; investing not only in capacity, but in the systems, people and learning environments that enable quality to be sustained across its network.