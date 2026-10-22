Dammam Airport Attack Kills 1, Wounds 8 as Saudi Strikes Surge
(MENAFN) An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in eastern Saudi Arabia, killed one person and injured eight others late Wednesday, the kingdom’s civil aviation authority said.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the wounded were rushed to the hospital, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. It said the strike also caused material damage that is still being assessed, and promised further updates. The authority did not say what kind of attack it was.
Earlier in the day, the Saudi Energy Ministry reported that falling debris killed two people and injured two others after air defenses intercepted a drone aimed at an Aramco facility at the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province. The debris set a contractor’s vehicle ablaze, but the ministry said operations at the field were not disrupted.
The Saudi-led coalition also said Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed five drones fired toward the kingdom, including over the Eastern Province and the Medina region.
The Dammam airport had already been targeted on Oct. 11, an attack that triggered damage assessments and safety inspections.
The latest incidents come as hostilities escalate between Yemen’s Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition, with Saudi airports and energy facilities among the targets.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the wounded were rushed to the hospital, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. It said the strike also caused material damage that is still being assessed, and promised further updates. The authority did not say what kind of attack it was.
Earlier in the day, the Saudi Energy Ministry reported that falling debris killed two people and injured two others after air defenses intercepted a drone aimed at an Aramco facility at the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province. The debris set a contractor’s vehicle ablaze, but the ministry said operations at the field were not disrupted.
The Saudi-led coalition also said Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed five drones fired toward the kingdom, including over the Eastern Province and the Medina region.
The Dammam airport had already been targeted on Oct. 11, an attack that triggered damage assessments and safety inspections.
The latest incidents come as hostilities escalate between Yemen’s Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition, with Saudi airports and energy facilities among the targets.
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