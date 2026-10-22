Russian Ballistic Attack Leaves One Dead, 22 Injured, Causes Damage In Six Kyiv Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook.

“Since the evening of October 21, Russian forces have launched ballistic strikes on six districts of the capital. Fires broke out and damage was reported,” the statement said.

In the Dniprovskyi district, one person was killed and a child was hospitalized. Residential buildings and cars were damaged, while residential and non-residential buildings caught fire. Five other people were injured.

In the Darnytskyi district, transport infrastructure was damaged. There were no casualties.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential building and a restaurant complex caught fire. The fire, which covered an area of 1,100 square meters, was extinguished.

In the Obolonskyi district, non-residential buildings were damaged and fires broke out. Two people were injured. The fires were extinguished.

In the Pecherskyi district, buildings, ambulances and a monastery were damaged. Eight people were injured, including three children.

In the Holosiivskyi district, six people were injured after a non-residential building was hit.

The information is being updated.

Russian attack targets transport facility in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched a ballistic strike on Kyiv overnight on October 22. At the time, 15 people were reported injured, including two children.