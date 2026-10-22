War Update: 187 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post on the situation as of 8:00 on Thursday, October 22.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 88 airstrikes, dropping 289 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,414 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,604 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troops positions, 67 of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The enemy shelled, among other areas, the settlements of Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Oleksiivka, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Mala Korchakivka, Bachivsk, Mohrytsia, Pysarivka, Volfyne, Khrapivshchyna, Sukhodil, Vovkivka, Luzhky, Hirky, Ulanove, Fotovyzh, Novokostiantynivka, Zarichne, Baranivka, Korchakivka, Shalyhyne, and Obody in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region. Airstrikes hit the settlements of Pysarivka, Kyianytsia, Pustohorod, and Novokostiantynivka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation, missile forces and artillery struck three clusters of enemy personnel and equipment.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Russian invaders launched two airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs and carried out 47 shelling attacks on Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, one of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks. The invaders attacked near the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchanski Khutory as well as toward Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made nine attempts to improve their position, conducting offensive operations toward Radkivka.

Military shows how engineering drones install defensive barriers on frontline

Attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where Russian forces launched nine assault actions, including near the settlements of Kolodiazi and Zarichne as well as toward Hlushchenkove, Derylove, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks near Ozerne and toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, seven attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 21 attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Sofiivka, Dobropillia, Bilytske, and Molodetske as well as toward the settlements of Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Hannivka, Svitle, Krasnopodillia, Serhiivka, and Muravka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched one attack toward Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times attempting to advance toward Rizdvianka, Dolynka, Hirke, and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack toward Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Russian invaders conducted one assault.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

AAF: Cases of Russian infantrymen taking their own lives increase in Huliaipole sector

As reported by Ukrinform, total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to October 22, 2026, reached approximately 1,571,820 personnel, including 2,250 Russian troops lost over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff