Russian Mass Attack Damages Industrial Facilities, Energy Infrastructure And Homes In Vinnytsia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Industrial facilities, energy infrastructure and private homes in the Vinnytsia region were damaged as a result of another massive enemy attack,” the statement said.

There were no casualties.

Emergency services and energy workers are working to restore the damaged facilities and power supply.

Russian ballistic attack leaves one dead, 22 injured, causes damage in sixdistricts

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 20, a Russian drone attack caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region.