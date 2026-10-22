Russian Mass Attack Damages Industrial Facilities, Energy Infrastructure And Homes In Vinnytsia Region
“Industrial facilities, energy infrastructure and private homes in the Vinnytsia region were damaged as a result of another massive enemy attack,” the statement said.
There were no casualties.
Emergency services and energy workers are working to restore the damaged facilities and power supply.Read also: Russian ballistic attack leaves one dead, 22 injured, causes damage in six Kyiv districts
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 20, a Russian drone attack caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region.
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