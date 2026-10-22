Hegseth Orders New Elite Special Tactics Squadron in Florida
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed a memorandum ordering the creation of a new Air National Guard Special Tactics Squadron in Florida, a move designed to sharpen special operations capabilities and boost military readiness, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
The unit will be stationed close to the nation’s key special operations headquarters: US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) at Hurlburt Field, the Pentagon said in a statement.
The initiative seeks to tighten ties between the Air National Guard and active-duty special operations forces, while expanding capacity for combat operations, reconnaissance and personnel recovery.
“Under the leadership of Secretary Hegseth, we are growing our elite Special Tactics community,” said chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.
Parnell added that the memorandum places the squadron at the heart of the special operations community at Hurlburt Field and MacDill Air Force Base.
Drawing on the experience of Air National Guard personnel, the Florida-based unit is expected to bolster capabilities in combat control, pararescue and special reconnaissance, the Pentagon said.
The unit will be stationed close to the nation’s key special operations headquarters: US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) at Hurlburt Field, the Pentagon said in a statement.
The initiative seeks to tighten ties between the Air National Guard and active-duty special operations forces, while expanding capacity for combat operations, reconnaissance and personnel recovery.
“Under the leadership of Secretary Hegseth, we are growing our elite Special Tactics community,” said chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.
Parnell added that the memorandum places the squadron at the heart of the special operations community at Hurlburt Field and MacDill Air Force Base.
Drawing on the experience of Air National Guard personnel, the Florida-based unit is expected to bolster capabilities in combat control, pararescue and special reconnaissance, the Pentagon said.
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