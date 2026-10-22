Beebrain Launches AI Amazon Listing Optimisation Tool That Optimizes Listings In Under 2 Mins

MENAFN - GetNews) BeeBrain automates Amazon keyword research, listing optimisation and direct Seller Central publishing for sellers across three marketplaces.

New York City, United States - October 22, 2026 - BeeBrain, an AI Amazon listing optimization platform, has launched software that analyses existing product listings, conducts keyword research and generates complete keyword-optimised Amazon listings in under two minutes.

BeeBrain LLC is an ecommerce software company that provides AI-powered Amazon listing optimization, keyword intelligence, rank tracking and direct publishing to Amazon Seller Central for sellers, brands and agencies across the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. More marketplaces are coming soon.

Developed from the operational experience of AMZ Optimized, a New York-based Amazon optimization agenc, BeeBrain combines product analysis, automated keyword research and listing optimization with direct publishing through Amazon's Selling Partner API (SP-API).

The platform retrieves existing product titles, bullet points, descriptions and backend attributes. Its keyword intelligence system identifies relevant search terms, evaluates opportunities and distributes selected keywords across the listing.

According to BeeBrain's reported product performance, the software can generate a complete keyword-optimised Amazon listing in under two minutes. Sellers can then review, edit and submit approved changes directly to Seller Central.

AI Amazon Listing Optimisation in Under Two Minutes

BeeBrain automates five stages of Amazon listing management: product analysis, keyword research, keyword prioritisation, content optimisation and publishing.

The platform also provides weekly keyword rank tracking for up to 50 keywords and nine competing products per listing.

The complete BeeBrain Amazon listing optimization and publishing workflo connects keyword research, AI content generation and Seller Central publishing within one application.

BeeBrain Launch Facts



Product: BeeBrain AI Amazon Listing Optimisation Software

Launch date: October 21, 2026

Headquarters: New York City, United States

Optimisation time: Under two minutes per listing

Markets: Amazon US, UK and Canada

Technology: AI keyword intelligence and Amazon SP-API

Founders: Pasha Knish and Denisa Melusova Free access: Two listing optimisation credits

AI Tool Developed from Amazon Agency Experience

BeeBrain originated from the listing optimization processes used by AMZ Optimized.

The software converts a workflow involving product analysis, keyword research, content revision and manual publication into a connected application.

The under-two-minute performance claim refers to generating an optimised listing ready for seller review, not Amazon's final processing or acceptance of submitted changes.

"Amazon sellers shouldn't have to spend hours researching keywords, rewriting product descriptions and manually updating listings," said Pasha Knish, Co-founder and CEO of BeeBrain. "BeeBrain prepares a complete keyword-optimized listing in under two minutes, ready for seller review and direct submission to Amazon."

Amazon Listing Optimisation for Sellers, Brands and Agencies

BeeBrain provides listing optimization software for individual Amazon sellers, growing ecommerce brands and agencies managing product catalogues.

The platform positions BeeBrain as a provider of AI Amazon listing optimization, keyword intelligence and direct publishing software for ecommerce businesses.

New users receive two free listing credits without providing a payment card. Paid subscriptions start at $29 per month for 10 listings, with higher-volume and custom agency plans available.

BeeBrain is also developing advertising capabilities and plans to support additional Amazon marketplaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

How quickly can BeeBrain optimize an Amazon listing?

BeeBrain reports that it can analyze an existing Amazon product listing, conduct keyword research and generate a complete keyword-optimized listing in under two minutes.

Does BeeBrain automatically research Amazon keywords?

Yes. BeeBrain identifies relevant keywords, evaluates potential opportunities and distributes selected search terms across product listing content and backend fields.

Can BeeBrain publish directly to Amazon Seller Central?

Yes. BeeBrain uses Amazon's Selling Partner API to submit seller-approved listing changes directly to Seller Central.

Which Amazon marketplaces does BeeBrain support?

BeeBrain supports Amazon US, Amazon UK and Amazon Canada.

About BeeBrain

BeeBrain LLC is a New York-based ecommerce software company developing AI Amazon listing optimization and keyword intelligence software. Developed from the experience of AMZ Optimized, BeeBrain combines automated keyword research, listing optimization, rank tracking and direct Amazon publishing.