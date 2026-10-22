Purple Falling Stars, Collected Sonnets By Roy Lisi Celebrates Life, Memory, Wonder, And The Art Of Reflection

Eugene, OR - October 22, 2026 - A chance phrase heard in the middle of the night became the spark for an extraordinary poetic journey. In Purple Falling Stars, Collected Sonnets, Roy Lisi invites readers into a deeply personal and thoughtfully crafted collection of sonnets that explores love, aging, creativity, nature, friendship, mortality, faith, humor, and the everyday moments that shape a life.

According to the author's introduction, the collection began on 13 February 2014, when the words "I dreamed a dream of purple falling stars" unexpectedly came to him and compelled him to write a sonnet despite having had little connection to sonnet writing since studying Shakespeare decades earlier. What followed was the creation of a rich body of poetry spanning more than a decade.

Rather than focusing solely on grand themes or dramatic events, Purple Falling Stars, Collected Sonnets finds meaning in both the profound and the ordinary. Readers will encounter poems inspired by opera rehearsals, rainbows, geese in flight, family relationships, exercise in later life, bowling, bridge, cats, cooking, memory, grief, and the search for purpose. Through these varied subjects, Roy Lisi demonstrates that poetry can be found in nearly every corner of human experience.

The collection stands out for its accessibility and emotional honesty. While drawing on traditional sonnet forms, including Shakespearean, Italian, and Spenserian influences, the poems speak in a distinctly contemporary voice. Some are philosophical, others humorous. Some confront difficult realities such as aging and death, while others delight in the simple pleasures of friendship, music, nature, and daily life.

Throughout the collection, readers are encouraged to reflect on universal questions: What gives life meaning? How do memory and experience shape identity? What can we learn from growing older? How do we find joy in a world that is constantly changing? From the dreamlike imagery of "Purple Falling Stars" to the meditations on time, trust, stories, and mortality found in later sonnets, the collection offers both intellectual depth and emotional resonance.

Equally important is the book's celebration of lifelong creativity. Roy Lisi's journey serves as a reminder that artistic discovery is not limited by age. Beginning a serious exploration of poetry later in life, the author transformed a moment of unexpected inspiration into a substantial and meaningful body of work. His story will resonate with readers who believe that new passions and creative pursuits can emerge at any stage of life.

Whether readers are longtime poetry enthusiasts or newcomers to the genre, Purple Falling Stars, Collected Sonnets offers an engaging and thoughtful reading experience. It is a collection that embraces life's contradictions with curiosity, wisdom, and compassion while finding beauty in both extraordinary moments and everyday routines.

About the Book

Title: Purple Falling Stars, Collected Sonnets

Author: Roy Lisi

Genre: Poetry / Literary Poetry / Contemporary Sonnets

Formats: eBook, Paperback, Hardcover

About the Author

Roy Lisi brings a lifelong appreciation for language, rhythm, music, and storytelling to his poetry. Drawing inspiration from personal experiences, observations, and reflections accumulated across decades of life, he crafts sonnets that are at once thoughtful, humorous, philosophical, and deeply human. His work celebrates the power of creativity, curiosity, and perspective at every stage of life.