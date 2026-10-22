Indian PR Distribution, A Crepo Media Brand, Announces Trademark Registration

MENAFN - GetNews) Kolkata-based digital-first PR agency Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) founded by Saikat Marik holds registered trademark No. 6150732 in Class 35 covering public relations, communications strategy, brand promotion and related services.

India - October 22, 2026 - Indian PR Distribution (IPRD), the Kolkata-based digital-first PR and strategic communications brand founded by Saikat Marik, has formally announced its registered trademark status, marking an important milestone in the evolution of the brand and its positioning within India's public relations and communications industry.

Operating as a specialised distribution brand under the umbrella of Crepo Media, Indian PR Distribution has built its practice around public relations, press release distribution, media relations, strategic communications, external communications, thought leadership and brand visibility. The trademark registration provides formal legal recognition to the IPRD brand in the relevant service category as the agency continues to expand its work with businesses, founders, institutions and organisations in India and international markets.

The trademark, registered under Trade Mark No. 6150732, is recorded by the Trade Marks Registry, Government of India. The registration is in Class 35 and covers a range of services including public relations services, public relations consultancy, public relations agency services, public relations communication strategy services, brand promotion, advisory services relating to public relations, and the development of communication campaigns and strategies in the field of public relations.

Building a Distinctive PR Brand from Kolkata

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) was founded by Saikat Marik, a Global PR consultant and communications strategist, with the objective of developing a specialised PR distribution platform capable of helping brands build trust and credibility through strategic relationships with the media.

Based in Kolkata, West Bengal, Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) has developed its practice around the changing requirements of contemporary communications, combining traditional media relations with digital PR, press release distribution, thought leadership, strategic communications and targeted media outreach.

The brand forms part of the broader Crepo Media ecosystem, with Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) serving as a specialised PR distribution focused brand within the group.

According to Marik, the trademark represents more than a formal intellectual property milestone.

“For us, the registration is an important marker in the journey of Indian PR Distribution. We have always believed that an agency should build its own credibility with the same discipline with which it builds credibility for its clients. The trademark gives formal recognition to the identity we have been building while also reinforcing our long-term commitment to developing Indian PR Distribution as a distinct PR brand from Kolkata with capabilities extending well beyond the Indian market.”

From Press Release Distribution to Strategic Communications

While press release distribution and video distribution remain two of its core capabilities, Indian PR Distribution has increasingly positioned itself around a broader communications mandate.

The agency works across public relations, press release distribution, media relations, strategic communications, external communications, thought leadership, brand positioning and international media outreach.

Its work involves helping companies and individuals identify relevant media opportunities, develop newsworthy narratives, communicate with journalists and publications, and build sustained visibility around their expertise, products, initiatives and achievements.

The agency also works with clients seeking visibility and credibility outside India, including targeted international media dissemination across markets such as the United States, Canada, Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Gulf region and Asia-Pacific.

This international orientation has become increasingly relevant as Indian companies, founders and emerging businesses seek to communicate with audiences beyond their domestic markets.

A Kolkata-Based Agency With an International Outlook

The announcement also underscores the agency's Kolkata identity.

Rather than positioning its geographical base merely as an operational location, Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) sees Kolkata as an important part of its institutional identity.

The city has a long association with journalism, publishing, intellectual discourse, arts, culture and public communication. Indian PR Distribution's positioning as a Kolkata-based PR agency reflects its origins while its client and media network extends across India and international markets.

“Being based in Kolkata is an important part of our identity,” said Marik.“Our objective has never been to build a regional PR agency. We are building a communications brand from Kolkata that can work with organisations irrespective of where they are based.”

Formal Recognition of the IPRD Brand

The trademark registration also establishes an important distinction between the Indian PR Distribution brand and the broader range of services and brands operated within the Crepo Media ecosystem.

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) intends to continue expanding its capabilities across media relations, digital PR, targeted press release distribution, international media outreach, strategic communications and thought leadership.

The agency also plans to strengthen its international media network and develop more specialised communications solutions for businesses operating in technology, artificial intelligence, fintech, healthcare, hospitality, retail, entertainment and other emerging sectors.

As part of Crepo Media, Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) will continue to operate as a specialised PR and communications brand while contributing to the group's broader communications and media capabilities.

The trademark announcement, the agency said, therefore represents not an endpoint but another institutional milestone in the development of Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) as a distinct communications brand from Kolkata.

About Indian PR Distribution (IPRD)

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) is a Kolkata-based digital-first PR and strategic communications agency and a part of Crepo Media. Founded by Saikat Marik. It provides public relations, press release distribution, video distribution, media relations, strategic communications, external communications, thought leadership and targeted international media outreach services.

The agency works with businesses, founders, organisations and institutions seeking to build credible visibility across Indian and international media.

About Crepo Media

Crepo Media is the umbrella brand under which Indian PR Distribution operates. The group focuses on communications, public relations, media visibility, media advisory, audio-visual storytelling and related strategic services for businesses and organisations in India and international markets.