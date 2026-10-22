From Artist Residency To Virtual Exhibition, Exhverse Offers A Setting For Completed Work

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 20, 2026 12:48 am - A virtual exhibition built with ExhVerse gives audiences a place to explore what artists produced during a residency, with images and descriptions prepared by the organizing team.

ExhVerse enables curators and arts organizations to create a virtual exhibition ( presenting work produced during an artist residency. Alongside a program description or list of participants, the exhibition gives audiences something concrete to explore: the artwork itself, accompanied by information supplied by the organizers.

For a residency host, presenting completed work is an opportunity to explain what its program supported. A visitor may recognize the organization's name without knowing what took place in its studios. Bringing the resulting artwork into a dedicated online presentation allows the host to introduce that work directly, while keeping the participating artists and their individual projects identifiable.

A ceramics residency, for example, could present photographs of vessels completed by its residents. Descriptions could identify each artist, the materials used, and the dimensions of the original pieces. A brief exhibition introduction could explain the residency's location and duration, including any shared facilities or resources relevant to the work. These details would be prepared by the organizers and artists, giving visitors a specific account of the program.

The format also leaves room to acknowledge contributions accurately. Where appropriate, organizers can include studio technicians, partner institutions, or other contributors in the written information. For a curator preparing the presentation, this means checking more than artwork titles: the exhibition should make clear which works belong to each participant and how the host describes its role.

ExhVerse provides pre-designed 3D gallery environments in which organizers can upload artwork images and add supporting text. The team chooses a template and prepares the material for display without constructing the exhibition environment from scratch. Visitors can then explore the published gallery through a browser on a computer, tablet, or smartphone, with no separate app required.

"A residency gives artists time and a place to work. Presenting what they made is an important part of how a host introduces that program to others," said Winston Zhang, CEO of ExhVerse. "With ExhVerse, organizers can prepare a virtual exhibition that keeps the artwork at the center and gives each contribution the information it needs."

Once published, the exhibition link can accompany the organization's existing communications. A residency coordinator could include it in a program newsletter or on the residency's website. Partner organizations would have a direct route to the work, while prospective applicants could use the presentation as one reference when learning about the program. The host remains responsible for explaining its application process and participation requirements separately.

ExhVerse also offers a free version, currently supporting up to three exhibitions with 30 works per exhibition and access to free templates. A residency team can begin with a focused presentation of selected completed works, taking the number of participants and images into account when planning the exhibition. Pro options are available for projects requiring greater capacity.

For organizations preparing their next residency presentation, ExhVerse's virtual exhibition platform offers a way to bring artwork and program information together in a browsable online setting.

For more information about the virtual exhibition, please visit

About ExhVerse

ExhVerse is a browser-based 3D gallery and virtual exhibition platform powered by FlipHTML5. It provides ready-made exhibition environments and tools for presenting artwork images and written information online. Free and Pro plans are available.