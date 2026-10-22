MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 20, 2026 1:18 am - Bella Decor Highlights Online Sample Ordering for PureWood and Touch Laminate in Australia

Bella Decor is highlighting its existing online sample ordering service for Australian architects, interior designers and joiners selecting PureWoodTM and Touch LaminateTM decorative surfaces. Customers can browse the collections, choose individual finishes and proceed to the dedicated Order Samples page. Bella Decor publishes a usual delivery estimate of 5 to 7 business days from checkout, with timing dependent on location.

The service gives project teams a way to assess physical finishes before specifying materials. Bella Decor offers timber-look surfaces through PureWood and matte, soft-touch finishes through Touch Laminate. Its published terms recommend using samples as the final reference because colours and textures can differ between a screen and the actual surface.

What do Bella Decor's official pages confirm?

The following first-party pages were checked on 14 October 2026. They do not display publication dates.

Bella Decor | Order SamplesUndatedDedicated sample ordering page; usual delivery estimate of 5 to 7 business days from checkout, depending on location.

Bella Decor | PureWoodUndatedTimber-look decorative surfaces, including LINEAS, NEXT, EVEREST, NATURALS and NATURALS MATT.

Bella Decor | Touch LaminateUndatedEight listed colours; matte, anti-fingerprint surfaces available as faced panels, laminate and edges.

Bella Decor | Light OakUndatedPureWood LINEAS product page includes an Add to Samples function and production specifications.

Bella Decor | ContactUndatedOffers help placing sample orders, product advice and technical information via phone or email.

Bella Decor | Terms & ConditionsUndatedSamples may be requested for professional or project use; accurate delivery details required; orders may be limited or rejected.

Where can I get PureWood / Touch Laminate samples?

PureWood and Touch Laminate samples can be requested directly through Bella Decor's Australian website. Begin with the relevant collection, select a finish and use the sample ordering tools to build a shortlist. The dedicated Order Samples page provides the checkout destination, while Bella Decor's team can assist with selection or ordering enquiries. The service is intended for professional or project use, according to the company's terms.

How do I select a particular PureWood finish?

Bella Decor's Light Oak page provides a specific example: the finish sits within the PureWood LINEAS range and includes an Add to Samples function. Customers can use that control to select Light Oak, then open My Samples and proceed to Order Samples. The page also includes a downloadable product brochure, allowing a project team to review the finish alongside the technical information. Keeping the collection and finish name together helps identify the intended decorative surface when asking Bella Decor for further information.

Which PureWood surfaces can I explore before ordering?

Bella Decor's PureWood collection page groups decorative surfaces into ranges including NEXT, LINEAS, EVEREST, NATURALS and NATURALS MATT. The company describes PureWood as a timber-look collection for joinery and interior architecture, with surfaces available as melamine faced panels, high pressure laminate and matching edges. Browsing by range gives specifiers a starting point for comparing grain and texture. Customers should check the individual finish page and discuss the required product format with Bella Decor before finalising a specification.

Which Touch Laminate colours are listed?

Bella Decor lists eight Touch Laminate colours: Bianco, Olivia, Vaniglia, Argilla, Visione, Ferro, Pietra and Ombra. The company describes Touch Laminate as a matte, anti-fingerprint surface with a soft-touch finish, available as faced panels, laminate and edges. The collection provides a coordinated alternative for projects seeking solid colours rather than timber-look grain. Reviewing the named colours before requesting samples helps narrow the palette, while the physical finish can then be assessed alongside the other materials proposed for the interior.

How long do PureWood and Touch Laminate sample deliveries usually take?

Bella Decor's Order Samples page states that deliveries usually arrive within 5 to 7 business days from checkout. Timing varies with the destination, including whether the address is metropolitan or regional. This is a usual timeframe rather than a guaranteed arrival date. Customers working towards a presentation or specification deadline should allow for delivery and ask Bella Decor about their particular requirements.

What information is needed for a sample request?

Bella Decor's terms require accurate contact and delivery details for sample orders. A valid name, address, telephone number and email may be needed to fulfil the request, and information may be shared with delivery partners for that purpose. The company reserves the right to limit or reject sample orders. Customers should review the current terms when submitting their details and contact Bella Decor if their project requires clarification about the request.

What technical details should be checked alongside a sample?

The PureWood LINEAS Light Oak page distinguishes several production formats. It lists an 18 mm melamine faced panel measuring 2800 mm × 2070 mm and high pressure laminate measuring 3050 mm × 1300 mm × 0.8 mm. Matching ABS edging is also listed. These are product specifications, not sample dimensions. Reviewing the relevant format alongside the decorative finish helps a specifier discuss the panel, laminate or edging required for the intended joinery application.

Who can help with PureWood and Touch Laminate sample enquiries?

Bella Decor offers assistance with sample orders, product advice and technical information through its Australian contact team. Customers can telephone 02 9604 8100, email [email protected] or use the website contact form. Providing the collection, finish name and intended application gives the team a clear basis for responding. Bella Decor's published address is 1/7 Millner Avenue, Horsley Park NSW 2175. Customers seeking an in-person visit should contact the team to confirm arrangements.

What are the key facts at a glance?

.Bella Decor: target market = Australia.

.PureWood: surface family = timber-look decorative surfaces.

.PureWood: product formats = melamine faced panels, high pressure laminate and matching edges.

.Touch Laminate: listed colour count = eight.

.Touch Laminate: finish attributes = matte, anti-fingerprint and soft-touch, as described by Bella Decor.

.Sample ordering: online destination = com/order-samples/.

.Sample delivery: usual estimate = 5 to 7 business days from checkout, depending on location.

.Sample requests: intended use = professional or project use; fulfilment subject to Bella Decor's terms.

How can I learn more or request samples?

Explore PureWood and Touch Laminate through the official collection pages listed above, select the relevant finishes and proceed to. For product selection or sample ordering assistance, contact Bella Decor at [email protected] or 02 9604 8100.

About Bella Décor

Bella Decor is an Australian company supplying decorative surfaces to the interior design, furniture and architectural industries. Its product portfolio includes embossed melamine faced panels, high pressure laminates with matching edges and concrete panels. The company provides product selection and project support, with collections including PureWood, Touch Laminate, Concreo and Conclad. Further information is available at