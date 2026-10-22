Worldmark Gurugram to Host Mehfil Baithak Featuring Grammy Award-Winning Bansuri Virtuoso Rakesh Chaurasia
(MENAFN- Avian We) Gurugram, October 2026: Worldmark in Sector 65 Gurugram is set to host Mehfil Baithak on Saturday, October 24, 2026, bringing an evening of soulful melodies and Indian classical music to the city. The event promises an intimate musical experience, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage through the timeless sounds of the bansuri.
The evening will feature an enchanting live performance by Rakesh Chaurasia, a two-time Grammy Award-winning bansuri maestro and recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Widely acclaimed for his musical excellence, Chaurasia has captivated audiences across the globe with his distinctive artistry, carrying forward the legacy of Indian classical music while introducing its timeless appeal to contemporary audiences.
Set in a traditional baithak-style format, the event will offer music enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy a live performance in an immersive setting, reflecting Worldmark Gurugram's commitment to curating meaningful cultural experiences beyond retail and dining.
Event Details
•Event: Mehfil Baithak featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
•Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026
•Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
•Venue: Worldmark, sector 65 Gurugram
Join us at Worldmark Gurugram for an evening of soulful music and an immersive celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage.
The evening will feature an enchanting live performance by Rakesh Chaurasia, a two-time Grammy Award-winning bansuri maestro and recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Widely acclaimed for his musical excellence, Chaurasia has captivated audiences across the globe with his distinctive artistry, carrying forward the legacy of Indian classical music while introducing its timeless appeal to contemporary audiences.
Set in a traditional baithak-style format, the event will offer music enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy a live performance in an immersive setting, reflecting Worldmark Gurugram's commitment to curating meaningful cultural experiences beyond retail and dining.
Event Details
•Event: Mehfil Baithak featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
•Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026
•Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
•Venue: Worldmark, sector 65 Gurugram
Join us at Worldmark Gurugram for an evening of soulful music and an immersive celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment