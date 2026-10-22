China’s CSI Three Hundred Index Enters Bear Market Amid Extended Sell-Off
(MENAFN) China’s benchmark CSI 300 index entered bear-market territory on Thursday after dropping approximately 20% from its June peak, as persistent selling continued to weigh on the country’s stock market.
The index, which measures the performance of 300 major companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, declined by more than 1.4% during the session, bringing its weekly losses to around 3.2%.
The latest drop extended the index’s losing streak to ten consecutive weeks, highlighting the sustained challenges facing Chinese equities.
Financial markets generally define a bear market as a decline of at least 20% from a recent high, a threshold the CSI 300 reached during Thursday’s trading.
Several economic pressures have contributed to the downturn, including concerns about company earnings, fierce competition across industries, and excess production capacity. These factors have put pressure on profit margins in various sectors of China’s economy.
The prolonged downturn in the property market and continued weakness in consumer spending have added to concerns about the country’s economic prospects, further affecting investor confidence.
Technology stocks have also come under increased pressure as investors reassess valuations in the artificial intelligence sector. Questions about whether substantial spending on AI development and infrastructure will deliver sufficient financial returns have added another source of uncertainty for the market.
The index, which measures the performance of 300 major companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, declined by more than 1.4% during the session, bringing its weekly losses to around 3.2%.
The latest drop extended the index’s losing streak to ten consecutive weeks, highlighting the sustained challenges facing Chinese equities.
Financial markets generally define a bear market as a decline of at least 20% from a recent high, a threshold the CSI 300 reached during Thursday’s trading.
Several economic pressures have contributed to the downturn, including concerns about company earnings, fierce competition across industries, and excess production capacity. These factors have put pressure on profit margins in various sectors of China’s economy.
The prolonged downturn in the property market and continued weakness in consumer spending have added to concerns about the country’s economic prospects, further affecting investor confidence.
Technology stocks have also come under increased pressure as investors reassess valuations in the artificial intelligence sector. Questions about whether substantial spending on AI development and infrastructure will deliver sufficient financial returns have added another source of uncertainty for the market.
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