Golan Says Netanyahu Lacks Legitimacy to Start War Before Israeli Elections
(MENAFN) Yair Golan, head of Israel’s opposition Democrats party, said Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no legitimacy to initiate another war ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 legislative elections.
His comments followed reports that US President Donald Trump had rejected Netanyahu’s proposed military strikes against Iranian infrastructure and nuclear facilities. The operation was reportedly scheduled to begin on Oct. 10.
According to reports, Trump is opposed to further military escalation before the US congressional midterm elections on Nov. 3, amid concerns that a new conflict could negatively affect the Republican Party’s electoral prospects.
Golan, who previously served as deputy chief of staff of the Israeli military, criticized Netanyahu in a post on the US social media platform X.
“Netanyahu is a sick and weak leader clinging to power by force, willing to put Israel’s security at risk to save himself.”
Netanyahu’s political future is under scrutiny as the Israeli general election approaches, with the vote considered a significant moment for his leadership.
The prime minister is also facing a corruption trial involving allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A conviction could lead to imprisonment.
Golan reiterated his opposition to a new military operation, arguing that Netanyahu “completely lacks the legitimacy to drag Israel into another military campaign, driven by personal and political calculations, on the eve of the election.”
His comments followed reports that US President Donald Trump had rejected Netanyahu’s proposed military strikes against Iranian infrastructure and nuclear facilities. The operation was reportedly scheduled to begin on Oct. 10.
According to reports, Trump is opposed to further military escalation before the US congressional midterm elections on Nov. 3, amid concerns that a new conflict could negatively affect the Republican Party’s electoral prospects.
Golan, who previously served as deputy chief of staff of the Israeli military, criticized Netanyahu in a post on the US social media platform X.
“Netanyahu is a sick and weak leader clinging to power by force, willing to put Israel’s security at risk to save himself.”
Netanyahu’s political future is under scrutiny as the Israeli general election approaches, with the vote considered a significant moment for his leadership.
The prime minister is also facing a corruption trial involving allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A conviction could lead to imprisonment.
Golan reiterated his opposition to a new military operation, arguing that Netanyahu “completely lacks the legitimacy to drag Israel into another military campaign, driven by personal and political calculations, on the eve of the election.”
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