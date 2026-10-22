Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Golan Says Netanyahu Lacks Legitimacy to Start War Before Israeli Elections

Golan Says Netanyahu Lacks Legitimacy to Start War Before Israeli Elections


Date: 2026-10-22 03:08:10

(MENAFN) Yair Golan, head of Israel’s opposition Democrats party, said Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no legitimacy to initiate another war ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 legislative elections.

His comments followed reports that US President Donald Trump had rejected Netanyahu’s proposed military strikes against Iranian infrastructure and nuclear facilities. The operation was reportedly scheduled to begin on Oct. 10.

According to reports, Trump is opposed to further military escalation before the US congressional midterm elections on Nov. 3, amid concerns that a new conflict could negatively affect the Republican Party’s electoral prospects.

Golan, who previously served as deputy chief of staff of the Israeli military, criticized Netanyahu in a post on the US social media platform X.

“Netanyahu is a sick and weak leader clinging to power by force, willing to put Israel’s security at risk to save himself.”

Netanyahu’s political future is under scrutiny as the Israeli general election approaches, with the vote considered a significant moment for his leadership.

The prime minister is also facing a corruption trial involving allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A conviction could lead to imprisonment.

Golan reiterated his opposition to a new military operation, arguing that Netanyahu “completely lacks the legitimacy to drag Israel into another military campaign, driven by personal and political calculations, on the eve of the election.”

MENAFN22102026000045017640ID1111848181


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search