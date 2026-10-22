Syria Targets ISIS Cell In Damascus Countryside Security Operation
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities announced Thursday that security forces had launched an operation against a cell affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group in Rankous, located in the western countryside of Damascus near the capital.
The Internal Security Forces, which operate under the Interior Ministry, said the campaign was being conducted jointly with the General Intelligence Service to target the suspected ISIS cell in the town.
Officials had not immediately disclosed how many individuals were linked to the cell, what activities they were suspected of carrying out, or whether the operation had resulted in arrests or other outcomes.
The latest campaign follows an earlier security operation on Oct. 6, when the Interior Ministry announced the arrest of Khaled Raed Birouni, known as Abu Hassan Dushka, in Hujaira in the Damascus countryside.
According to security information, Birouni held the position of senior military commander for the group’s self-declared “Homs Province.” The ministry accused him of planning and directing several attacks in Homs, including operations involving explosive devices and sectarian violence.
Syrian authorities also held him responsible for the bombing of the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs in December 2025. The Health Ministry reported at the time that eight people were killed, and 18 others wounded when an explosive device detonated inside the mosque during Friday prayers.
Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian authorities have pursued efforts to improve security and bring weapons under state control. These measures have included operations to apprehend wanted individuals and campaigns targeting armed groups across different parts of the country.
Despite these efforts, restoring stability remains a challenge, particularly as authorities seek to prevent further attacks against civilians and security personnel.
The Internal Security Forces, which operate under the Interior Ministry, said the campaign was being conducted jointly with the General Intelligence Service to target the suspected ISIS cell in the town.
Officials had not immediately disclosed how many individuals were linked to the cell, what activities they were suspected of carrying out, or whether the operation had resulted in arrests or other outcomes.
The latest campaign follows an earlier security operation on Oct. 6, when the Interior Ministry announced the arrest of Khaled Raed Birouni, known as Abu Hassan Dushka, in Hujaira in the Damascus countryside.
According to security information, Birouni held the position of senior military commander for the group’s self-declared “Homs Province.” The ministry accused him of planning and directing several attacks in Homs, including operations involving explosive devices and sectarian violence.
Syrian authorities also held him responsible for the bombing of the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs in December 2025. The Health Ministry reported at the time that eight people were killed, and 18 others wounded when an explosive device detonated inside the mosque during Friday prayers.
Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian authorities have pursued efforts to improve security and bring weapons under state control. These measures have included operations to apprehend wanted individuals and campaigns targeting armed groups across different parts of the country.
Despite these efforts, restoring stability remains a challenge, particularly as authorities seek to prevent further attacks against civilians and security personnel.
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