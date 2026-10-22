Israeli Demolition Near Qalandia Leaves Thirty-Five Palestinians Homeless
(MENAFN) Israeli forces demolished a residential building containing seven apartments near Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, on Wednesday, leaving 35 Palestinians without homes, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.
The demolition took place in the Al-Wad area, near a quarry adjacent to the refugee camp. Palestinian officials said Israeli bulldozers razed the property on the grounds that it had been constructed without the required permits.
The affected apartments belonged to the Abu Laba family, according to reports. The governorate also said Israeli forces assaulted the homeowners and damaged a vehicle during the operation.
It remained unclear whether anyone sustained injuries in the reported assaults.
Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem face strict restrictions when applying for construction permits from Israeli authorities, limiting their ability to build homes legally.
In June, Human Rights Watch said securing building permits for Palestinians in East Jerusalem and parts of the occupied West Bank under full Israeli control was virtually impossible.
The demolition took place in the Al-Wad area, near a quarry adjacent to the refugee camp. Palestinian officials said Israeli bulldozers razed the property on the grounds that it had been constructed without the required permits.
The affected apartments belonged to the Abu Laba family, according to reports. The governorate also said Israeli forces assaulted the homeowners and damaged a vehicle during the operation.
It remained unclear whether anyone sustained injuries in the reported assaults.
Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem face strict restrictions when applying for construction permits from Israeli authorities, limiting their ability to build homes legally.
In June, Human Rights Watch said securing building permits for Palestinians in East Jerusalem and parts of the occupied West Bank under full Israeli control was virtually impossible.
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