Russia, Ukraine Report Overnight Drone, Missile Strikes with Casualties in Kyiv
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine reported a new wave of overnight drone and missile attacks on Thursday, with Ukrainian officials confirming one death and 22 injuries in Kyiv, while Russian authorities said their air defenses had intercepted hundreds of drones heading toward Moscow.
Russian forces fired ballistic missiles at six districts of the Ukrainian capital overnight, triggering fires and causing damage, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.
"Kyiv: one person was killed and 22 injured, including four children, as a result of Russian shelling," the agency said.
In Russia, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that the capital and its surrounding region had also come under attack, with 630 drones reportedly approaching the Moscow area during the night.
Sobyanin said air defense systems intercepted most of the incoming drones before they reached the city. A total of 163 drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow, he added.
Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its military had conducted a large-scale overnight operation involving precision-guided weapons launched from the ground, alongside unmanned aerial vehicles.
The ministry said the operation targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities involved in manufacturing and storing cruise missiles and medium- and long-range drones. It also identified transport infrastructure in Kyiv and port facilities in Ukraine’s Odesa region among the targets.
Russian officials further claimed that vessels serving the interests of Ukraine’s armed forces had been struck.
The accounts provided by both countries could not be independently verified.
Russian forces fired ballistic missiles at six districts of the Ukrainian capital overnight, triggering fires and causing damage, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.
"Kyiv: one person was killed and 22 injured, including four children, as a result of Russian shelling," the agency said.
In Russia, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that the capital and its surrounding region had also come under attack, with 630 drones reportedly approaching the Moscow area during the night.
Sobyanin said air defense systems intercepted most of the incoming drones before they reached the city. A total of 163 drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow, he added.
Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its military had conducted a large-scale overnight operation involving precision-guided weapons launched from the ground, alongside unmanned aerial vehicles.
The ministry said the operation targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities involved in manufacturing and storing cruise missiles and medium- and long-range drones. It also identified transport infrastructure in Kyiv and port facilities in Ukraine’s Odesa region among the targets.
Russian officials further claimed that vessels serving the interests of Ukraine’s armed forces had been struck.
The accounts provided by both countries could not be independently verified.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment