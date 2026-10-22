Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agencies Conduct Searches at National Bank Offices
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities have carried out searches at the National Bank of Ukraine and the home of one of its employees as part of an ongoing investigation, the agencies announced Wednesday.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) confirmed that its detectives conducted the investigative measures under the procedural oversight of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
“In response to media requests, we inform you that NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of SAPO, conduct searches in the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine and at the place of residence of one of the employees,” it said.
The bureau clarified that no individuals had been detained and no one had been formally notified that they were suspected of an offense.
It also stated that the searches were authorized and are being conducted in compliance with applicable legislation.
Authorities have withheld additional information to protect the confidentiality of the pretrial investigation while inquiries continue.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) confirmed that its detectives conducted the investigative measures under the procedural oversight of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
“In response to media requests, we inform you that NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of SAPO, conduct searches in the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine and at the place of residence of one of the employees,” it said.
The bureau clarified that no individuals had been detained and no one had been formally notified that they were suspected of an offense.
It also stated that the searches were authorized and are being conducted in compliance with applicable legislation.
Authorities have withheld additional information to protect the confidentiality of the pretrial investigation while inquiries continue.
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