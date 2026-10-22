UCL: Arsenal Snatch 2-2 at Bayern; Madrid Crush Leipzig 4-1
(MENAFN) Harry Kane scored and set up another goal Wednesday as Bayern Munich fought back from a goal down, only to be pegged back for a 2-2 draw with Arsenal. Elsewhere in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League, Arda Guler helped Real Madrid keep their record flawless with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig.
Bayern 2-2 Arsenal: Late Rice strike denies hosts
Bayern arrived at the Allianz Arena with four points from two games, while English champions Arsenal had won both of their matches.
Arsenal were hit by a setback in the 10th minute, when Bukayo Saka limped off injured and Eberechi Eze came on in his place. Eze made an immediate impact, taking down a long ball from Martin Odegaard in the 25th minute and sliding his finish into the bottom-right corner, beating Manuel Neuer.
Bayern levelled 10 minutes later. Alphonso Davies raced onto a superb through ball from Kane near the halfway line and beat David Raya.
The hosts completed the turnaround in the 61st minute, when Jurrien Timber was penalized for handball while trying to block a shot from Kane. The England captain sent Raya the wrong way from the spot to make it 2-1.
Arsenal were not finished, though. In the 82nd minute, Declan Rice linked up with Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres, then drove a low shot past Neuer into the bottom-left corner to level the match.
The result leaves Arsenal unbeaten in the competition with seven points from three games. Bayern move to five points.
Real Madrid 4-1 RB Leipzig: Guler sparks Bernabeu rout
Turkish international Arda Guler scored once and played a key part in another goal as Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid came into the match with six points from two games, while Leipzig had three.
The deadlock was broken in the 44th minute after a move involving Guler, Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde. Valverde pulled the ball back across the penalty area, and Guler’s shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt. Bernardo Silva was first to the loose ball and finished from close range for his first goal for Madrid.
Guler made it 2-0 seven minutes after the break. Jude Bellingham crossed from the left, Mbappe headed it back across goal, and the Turkish midfielder flicked it in from close range.
Mbappe stretched the lead in the 83rd minute, curling a shot into the top-right corner from the edge of the box after a pass from Yan Diomande.
Leipzig hit back two minutes later, when Tidiam Gomis converted a pass from Christoph Baumgartner. Madrid quickly restored their three-goal cushion in the 87th minute. Diomande, up against his former club, met a cross from Brahim Diaz and fired into the top-left corner.
The win gives Real Madrid three victories from three Champions League games and nine points.
Bayern 2-2 Arsenal: Late Rice strike denies hosts
Bayern arrived at the Allianz Arena with four points from two games, while English champions Arsenal had won both of their matches.
Arsenal were hit by a setback in the 10th minute, when Bukayo Saka limped off injured and Eberechi Eze came on in his place. Eze made an immediate impact, taking down a long ball from Martin Odegaard in the 25th minute and sliding his finish into the bottom-right corner, beating Manuel Neuer.
Bayern levelled 10 minutes later. Alphonso Davies raced onto a superb through ball from Kane near the halfway line and beat David Raya.
The hosts completed the turnaround in the 61st minute, when Jurrien Timber was penalized for handball while trying to block a shot from Kane. The England captain sent Raya the wrong way from the spot to make it 2-1.
Arsenal were not finished, though. In the 82nd minute, Declan Rice linked up with Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres, then drove a low shot past Neuer into the bottom-left corner to level the match.
The result leaves Arsenal unbeaten in the competition with seven points from three games. Bayern move to five points.
Real Madrid 4-1 RB Leipzig: Guler sparks Bernabeu rout
Turkish international Arda Guler scored once and played a key part in another goal as Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid came into the match with six points from two games, while Leipzig had three.
The deadlock was broken in the 44th minute after a move involving Guler, Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde. Valverde pulled the ball back across the penalty area, and Guler’s shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt. Bernardo Silva was first to the loose ball and finished from close range for his first goal for Madrid.
Guler made it 2-0 seven minutes after the break. Jude Bellingham crossed from the left, Mbappe headed it back across goal, and the Turkish midfielder flicked it in from close range.
Mbappe stretched the lead in the 83rd minute, curling a shot into the top-right corner from the edge of the box after a pass from Yan Diomande.
Leipzig hit back two minutes later, when Tidiam Gomis converted a pass from Christoph Baumgartner. Madrid quickly restored their three-goal cushion in the 87th minute. Diomande, up against his former club, met a cross from Brahim Diaz and fired into the top-left corner.
The win gives Real Madrid three victories from three Champions League games and nine points.
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