Yemen Army Reports Repeated Houthi Strikes on Al-Rayyan Airport
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said early Thursday that Houthi forces had attacked Al-Rayyan International Airport in Mukalla for the fourth time within a matter of hours, raising concerns over the security of civilian aviation facilities in Hadramout province.
Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Majed al-Nuzaili confirmed the latest incident, stating that the “Houthi terrorist militia targeted Al-Rayyan International Airport in Mukalla for the fourth time,” according to reports from a website affiliated with Yemen’s Defense Ministry.
Nuzaili also warned that “targeting airports aims to impose a blockade on the Yemeni people,” according to the statement.
Al-Rayyan is a major civilian aviation hub serving Hadramout and other parts of Yemen, with millions of people relying on the airport for air travel and transportation links.
The Houthi group had not issued an immediate response to the reported attack.
The latest incident followed an earlier assault on Wednesday, when the group reportedly launched three drones toward Al-Rayyan Airport in eastern Hadramout. The strike marked the first reported attack on the facility since military escalation resumed last July.
Separately, Yemen’s state-run Saba news agency reported that the Houthis had targeted Aden International Airport in the country’s south with a ballistic missile. Further information about the incident was not immediately available, although local residents reported hearing a powerful explosion near the airport.
The reported attacks come as Yemen’s internationally recognized government continues its military campaign against Houthi forces in the southwestern part of the country.
Yemen’s conflict began in September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily in support of the internationally recognized government, deepening a conflict that has continued to destabilize the country.
Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Majed al-Nuzaili confirmed the latest incident, stating that the “Houthi terrorist militia targeted Al-Rayyan International Airport in Mukalla for the fourth time,” according to reports from a website affiliated with Yemen’s Defense Ministry.
Nuzaili also warned that “targeting airports aims to impose a blockade on the Yemeni people,” according to the statement.
Al-Rayyan is a major civilian aviation hub serving Hadramout and other parts of Yemen, with millions of people relying on the airport for air travel and transportation links.
The Houthi group had not issued an immediate response to the reported attack.
The latest incident followed an earlier assault on Wednesday, when the group reportedly launched three drones toward Al-Rayyan Airport in eastern Hadramout. The strike marked the first reported attack on the facility since military escalation resumed last July.
Separately, Yemen’s state-run Saba news agency reported that the Houthis had targeted Aden International Airport in the country’s south with a ballistic missile. Further information about the incident was not immediately available, although local residents reported hearing a powerful explosion near the airport.
The reported attacks come as Yemen’s internationally recognized government continues its military campaign against Houthi forces in the southwestern part of the country.
Yemen’s conflict began in September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily in support of the internationally recognized government, deepening a conflict that has continued to destabilize the country.
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