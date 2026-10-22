Saudi Coalition Downs 4 Drones as Dammam Airport Strike Kills 1
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it shot down four drones over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province in the early hours of Thursday, as attacks on the kingdom intensify.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a brief statement on the US social media platform X, offering no further detail.
The announcement came a day after a string of deadly attacks across the kingdom. A strike on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam killed one person and wounded eight, the country’s civil aviation authority said.
Elsewhere, debris from a drone intercepted while targeting an Aramco facility at the Shaybah oil field killed two people and injured two more, according to the Saudi Energy Ministry.
The coalition separately reported destroying seven drones in distinct incidents on Wednesday, as hostilities with Yemen’s Houthi group escalate.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a brief statement on the US social media platform X, offering no further detail.
The announcement came a day after a string of deadly attacks across the kingdom. A strike on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam killed one person and wounded eight, the country’s civil aviation authority said.
Elsewhere, debris from a drone intercepted while targeting an Aramco facility at the Shaybah oil field killed two people and injured two more, according to the Saudi Energy Ministry.
The coalition separately reported destroying seven drones in distinct incidents on Wednesday, as hostilities with Yemen’s Houthi group escalate.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment