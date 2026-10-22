Liberia: Minister Jallah Responds To Lawmakers On School Construction, Free Primary Education And Excel

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Minister of Education Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah appeared before the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature to respond to questions on ongoing education reforms and investments across the sector.

A major focus of the discussion was the planned construction of 100 schools under the EXCEL Project. Minister Jallah explained that the Ministry is working with the World Bank mission team to finalize the construction strategy, with works expected to begin in 2027. School locations will be determined using evidence, including educational need, population projections, classroom congestion and existing school coverage.

The Minister also reaffirmed that registration is free in public schools from Kindergarten through Grade Six, and that PTA or authorized assessment fees must not be used to keep a child out of the classroom.

She further updated lawmakers on the School Grants Program, strengthened school monitoring, education data, quality assurance and efforts to improve accountability across the system.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the Ministry to clarify ongoing reforms, respond directly to lawmakers' questions and account for how major education investments are being planned and implemented.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.