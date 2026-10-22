President Hichilema Heads To Zimbabwe For 25Th Common Market For Eastern And Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

President Hakainde Hichilema is expected in Harare, Zimbabwe, to participate in the 25th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for tomorrow October 22, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the summit will be hosted by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa under the theme,“One Market, One Future: Advancing Inclusive Industrialisation, Investment and Regional Integration in COMESA.”

“President Hichilema's attendance reflects Zambia's commitment to strengthening regional economic integration and advancing the objectives of the Grow Zambia Agenda, which seeks to stimulate economic growth, expand trade, attract investment and create opportunities for businesses and citizens,” the statement read.

The summit is expected to provide a platform for Zambia to promote the removal of trade barriers, strengthen regional value chains and enhance connectivity among COMESA member states.

On the margins of the summit, President Hichilema is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with regional leaders to discuss matters of mutual interest, including opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, expand trade and investment, and advance Zambia's development priorities.

The 25th COMESA Summit will review progress on regional integration and consider priority programmes designed to accelerate economic cooperation among member states. Leaders will receive reports and recommendations from key COMESA policy organs, including the Council of Ministers and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, as well as outcomes from the COMESA Business Forum.

A key highlight of the summit will be the transfer of leadership of the COMESA Authority from outgoing Chairperson, Kenyan President William Ruto, to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The transition will usher in a new Bureau of the COMESA Authority comprising Zimbabwe as Chairperson, the Kingdom of Eswatini as Vice-Chairperson and Kenya as Rapporteur.

As host of the COMESA Secretariat, Zambia has reaffirmed its commitment to the objectives and ideals of the regional bloc and has pledged to continue working closely with member states in advancing the shared vision of a prosperous, integrated and peaceful region.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia following the conclusion of his engagements in Zimbabwe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House, The Republic of Zambia.