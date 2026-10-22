Sheikh Mohammed Mourns Dubai Police Major General Who Served For 50 Years

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum mourned the death of Major General Khalifa bin Dhaen Al Mheiri on Thursday, October 22, commending his dedication to serving the people of the UAE.

"He was one of the nation's most devoted men, one of Dubai Police's most dedicated leaders, and among those who most faithfully devoted their lives to the Al Maktoum family and the people of the UAE over five decades of continuous service," the Dubai royal wrote in a heartfelt message on X accompanied by a black and white photo of Major General Al Mheiri.

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Sheikh Mohammed prayed for the deceased leader, asking God to grant him a place in His vast gardens of paradise. "Dubai never forgets its men of distinction. May God have mercy on you, Abu Mohammed, and grant your family and loved ones patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return."

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Born in Jumeirah, Dubai, when it was a modest settlement of tents and palm trees, Al Mheiri joined the military service at the age of 14 and went on to become one of the early members of Dubai Police.

"Respected by officers and dignitaries across the UAE, he earned the title“The Father” and was widely regarded as the dean of policing in the country," according to Jumeira University, which was founded by Al Mheiri.

"A key contributor to the development of modern Dubai, he founded several organisations and initiatives and was known for his dedication to community values, generosity and leadership."

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