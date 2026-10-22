Serstech Appoints Carl Vilhelm Crona As Chief Commercial Officer
Carl brings more than 20 years of experience in International Sales and Sales Management, including 15 years in the Security industry. His extensive professional experience is complemented by academic studies in Business Administration and Communication at Linnaeus University and Malmö University in Sweden.
“Serstech is entering an exciting phase of growth. With his extensive international experience, strong industry expertise and leadership skills, Carl will play a key role in developing our sales strategy and accelerating our growth,” says Stefan Sandor, CEO of Serstech.
For further information, please contact:
Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067
Email:...
or
Arve Nilsson,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +45 40 35 82 65
Email:...
or visit:
Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).
About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.
Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at
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