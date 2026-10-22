Regula Contributes Expertise To New Analyst Research On Know-Your-Business Requirements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Know Your Business (KYB) practices help banks, financial institutions, and other service providers verify companies before onboarding them and monitor risks throughout the business relationship. KYB involves several types of checks, and each can reveal risks that the others may miss:



Company registration records help establish whether a business legally exists.

Corporate documents provide additional evidence about its operations and ownership. Identity verification helps confirm that the directors, beneficial owners, and representatives associated with the business are who they claim to be.



The Forrester report emphasizes that KYB does not end once a company has been onboarded. Ownership structure, business representatives, and risk profiles can change over time, making ongoing monitoring and identity reverification an essential part of the process.

Identity document and biometric verification in KYB

Regula addresses both challenges through its document and biometric verification technologies: it supports identity document authenticity checks and verification of the individuals associated with a business.



Regula's document verification technologies help organizations examine identity documents for signs of forgery or manipulation. This includes checking document authenticity, extracting and validating information, and identifying inconsistencies that may indicate fraud. For individuals identified as ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs), directors, and authorized representatives of businesses, Regula combines identity document authentication with biometric verification and liveness detection. These checks help establish whether the person presenting an identity document is its legitimate holder.



How Regula supports identity verification throughout the KYB lifecycle

Regula IDV Platform enables organizations to integrate identity verification into their existing KYB processes. Configurable workflows help businesses select verification steps based on their requirements and the risks involved.

The platform combines document authentication, biometric verification, and liveness detection with AML screening, including sanctions and PEP checks, through integrated services. The platform can integrate with external systems and verification services, allowing organizations to incorporate additional data and checks into their KYB workflows. When further investigation is needed, cases can be routed for manual review, where specialists can examine the evidence, record their findings, and make informed decisions.

Regula IDV Platform also supports ongoing identity verification after onboarding. Ownership structures, business representatives, and risk profiles can change over time, making monitoring and identity reverification essential parts of the process. Persistent person profiles allow organizations to initiate new checks when a person's details, role, or risk level changes. The results remain part of the person's verification history, supporting subsequent reviews and investigations.

“Verifying a business means checking its documents and the identities of the people behind it, (directors, beneficial owners and representatives), alongside its registration records. As those individuals change, organizations need to verify the new individuals and keep a clear auditable history of those checks. KYB is no longer a one-time onboarding event, it is a continuous process that is now expected by regulators. We contributed to this research to share our expertise in making these checks more reliable, more traceable, and easier to manage throughout the business relationship,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

Previously, Regula has contributed its expertise to other industry research, including two analyst reports exploring document fraud and identity verification trends. Read more about Regula's contributions to these reports.

To learn more about how Regula supports document authentication and identity verification throughout the customer lifecycle, visit the Regula IDV Platform page.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across regulated industries worldwide. Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. They enable organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Built on 34 years of document forensics expertise, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula maintains the world's largest template library of 16,000+ ID templates from 254 countries and territories. The company's technologies are deployed at 80+ border control authorities worldwide. Regula was recognized in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification.

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