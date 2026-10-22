Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456 Appoints Ian Maguire As Active Underwriter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the“Company”) announced today that Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456 (“Syndicate 3456”) has appointed Ian Maguire as Active Underwriter, subject to regulatory approval, as Syndicate 3456 transitions from a Syndicate-in-a-Box to a full Lloyd's syndicate with effect from January 1, 2027.

Syndicate 3456, which writes Greenlight Re Innovations business with a focus on Coverholder partnerships, began underwriting as a Syndicate-in-a-Box on April 1, 2022, with the support of third-party managing agent Asta. The transition to a full syndicate will allow Syndicate 3456 to continue to support innovative Coverholders as well as more traditional Coverholder business, with strong growth anticipated in 2027.

Greg Richardson, Greenlight Re CEO, said:

“Ian has been assisting Syndicate 3456 as a consultant over the last six months, and we are delighted that Ian is now joining Syndicate 3456, as Active Underwriter, at this significant time in the evolution of Syndicate 3456. Ian's nearly 40 years of experience in the Lloyd's and London markets, including as Active Underwriter of a major Lloyd's syndicate with specific expertise in managing delegated authority books of business, will be invaluable as we transition to a full syndicate. While Innovations business will remain the primary focus of Syndicate 3456, we plan to expand our offering to include some more traditional delegated underwriting authority and consortia business, as well as a limited amount of treaty reinsurance. Ian's appointment highlights the investment we are making in our Lloyd's platform, which is a key part of our overall strategy.”

Ian Maguire, Active Underwriter, Syndicate 3456 added:

“I am excited to be joining Syndicate 3456 as it transitions to a full syndicate effective January 1, 2027. Having worked with the team in recent months, I have seen first-hand the quality of the underwriting platform and the attractive and diverse portfolio of Innovations business that Syndicate 3456 has developed. Broadening our underwriting appetite is an area where I look forward to applying my experience as Syndicate 3456 grows and establishes itself further in the market.”

About Ian Maguire

Ian Maguire brings nearly 40 years of distinguished Lloyd's and London market insurance experience. He previously served as Executive Director of Argenta Holdings and, from 2011 to 2021, as Active Underwriter of Argenta Syndicate 2121. During his tenure at Argenta, he managed the syndicate's property direct and facultative account and oversaw the development of its other, predominantly short-tail, classes of business. Prior to joining Argenta in 2004, Mr. Maguire was responsible for North American direct property facility business at Wellington Underwriting.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re () provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd's platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company's innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company's behalf. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the timing and outcome of any regulatory approvals, our ability to retain and integrate key personnel, adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties, and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeremy Hellman

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9626

...