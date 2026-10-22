SECO Aftermarket Marks 60 Years Of Quality And Reliability In Automotive Replacement Parts

SEOUL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECO, the automotive parts brand of SEOJIN AUTOMOTIVE, is highlighting six decades of experience and its continued commitment to quality, durability, safety, and competitive value as it celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2026.

Established in 1966, SECO has built its reputation not only for the OEM supply for the global car makers, but also for the aftermarket supplies designed to meet the needs of distributors, workshops and various end users. Today, SECO Aftermarket offers a broad range of replacement parts covering key vehicle systems, including Clutch, Brake pad, Suspension, Shock Absorber, CV Joint, bearings, ignition parts, and other essential applications.

“For 60 years, we have worked to provide products that customers and business partners can rely on. Our focus remains clear: consistent product quality, dependable performance, and practical value for the global automotive aftermarket,” SECO added.

SECO Aftermarket applies quality controls based on OE standards across its product range. This approach supports consistent manufacturing and inspection processes while helping customers select aftermarket auto parts with confidence. By combining broad product coverage with a focus on durability and safety, SECO aims to support efficient vehicle maintenance and long-term customer satisfaction.

The company's aftermarket portfolio is designed to address the evolving needs of the automotive service and distribution networks. Its products are developed to provide reliable performance in everyday driving conditions while offering a competitive alternative for businesses seeking quality replacement parts and efficient sourcing.

“SECO's 60-year milestone is not only a celebration of our history; it is also a promise for the future,” SECO added.“We will continue to build trust through quality, broaden our product offering, and create value for partners across the automotive aftermarket.”

SECO Aftermarket invites automotive distributors, parts buyers, workshops, and industry professionals to learn more about its product range and partnership opportunities.

To learn more about SECO Aftermarket, discover below.

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Sungjun Park

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