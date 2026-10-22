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Examining Product Design, Manufacturing, and Marine Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 22, 2026 - Ship launching airbags are reinforced inflatable rubber structures used to support vessel launching, landing, relocation and salvage operations. As an alternative to certain fixed launching facilities, these reusable products help shipyards handle vessels in a range of waterfront environments. This 2026 industry review profiles five suppliers associated with the Chinese marine equipment market: Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd., Jinan Changlin Airbag Container Factory Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Matchau Marine Equipment Co., Ltd., Ningbo Merce Technology Co., Ltd. and SunHelm Marine Equipment Co., Ltd. The review examines their publicly identifiable product offerings and outlines the technical information that buyers should consider when evaluating a supplier.Market Context Behind the 2026 Supplier LandscapeAccording to 360iResearch, the global marine airbags market was estimated at USD 328.82 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 346.59 million in 2026. The research also identifies Asia-Pacific as a major regional market, with China playing an important role in the manufacturing and export of marine rubber products.Ship launching airbags are designed to support vessel movement by distributing loads through reinforced inflatable structures. Depending on their design and intended application, these products may be used for launching, docking, lifting, relocation and salvage operations. The broader product category includes the marine launching airbag, ship launching air bag and Vessel Launching Airbag, as well as specialized inflatable airbags designed for marine recovery and handling tasks.ISO 14409:2011, Ships and marine technology - Ship launching air bags, provides an internationally recognized framework covering terminology, classification, materials, dimensions, testing, marking and documentation. The standard applies to air bags reinforced with synthetic tire-cord layers and remains a relevant reference for product evaluation.How the Five Suppliers Were SelectedThe companies were identified through publicly available company and product information relating to ship launching airbags or related marine equipment. The review considers product relevance, published technical specifications, manufacturing or supply capabilities, quality documentation and the availability of application-specific support.The depth of public information varies among the five companies. Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd. provides the principal technical reference in this review, while the other profiles summarize publicly identifiable product categories and business activities without assuming that all suppliers have equivalent manufacturing capabilities or certifications.1. Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd.Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd. was established in 1992 and has more than three decades of experience in the marine industry. The company reports a workforce of 120 employees, a manufacturing facility covering 40,000 m2, an R&D team of 25 engineers and annual production capacity of 2,000 pieces. Export business accounts for 95% of its reported sales, with markets across Southeast Asia, South America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa.Its Ship Launching Airbag is manufactured using natural rubber and nylon cord reinforcement. Published specifications include 3 to 12 reinforcing layers, diameters ranging from 0.6 m to 2.8 m, lengths from 5.0 m to 25 m and a declared service life of 5 to 8 years. Standard fittings include an inflation valve, pressure gauge, pulling ring, three-way connecting tube and hose joint. The company states that its products comply with ISO 14409 and can support the launching and upgrading of vessels up to 100,000 DWT, subject to the applicable product configuration and operating conditions.The company also offers a Marine Salvage Airbag made from the same stated material combination and within the same published dimensional range. Its design features a fully enclosed tubular body with cone-shaped ends and no welded seams, according to the company's product information. The published maximum working pressure is 0.25 MPa, with use specified at water depths of up to 25 m and buoyancy of 10 to 50 tonnes per unit. The company further states that its salvage airbags can support caisson launches of up to 8,000 tonnes and vessel launches of up to 5,000 tonnes, and can be used to jack up stranded vessels weighing more than 200 tonnes. These application limits should be assessed against the specific engineering plan and operating conditions of each project.For projects requiring additional inspection or classification documentation, the company states that products can be manufactured and inspected according to the requirements of CCS, BV, RS, ABS and LR. It also reports operating under an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system. The company's published information lists the Bangladesh Navy and the French Navy among its naval customers.The combination of published dimensions, reinforcement options and application information makes Qingdao Florescence a useful technical reference when comparing a Heavy-Duty Ship Launching Airbag, a Ship Lifting Airbag or an Airbag for Marine Salvage. For shipyards and salvage contractors, the key considerations remain the relationship between airbag specifications, vessel weight, load distribution, operating depth and the inspection requirements of the project.2. Jinan Changlin Airbag Container Factory Co., Ltd.Jinan Changlin Airbag Container Factory Co., Ltd. is identified by its company name as an airbag and container-related business in Jinan, Shandong Province. For buyers considering a marine launching balloon or a ship launching balloon, the supplier's exact product scope and manufacturing role should be confirmed before a quotation is evaluated. Publicly verified details on its specific reinforcement layers, working pressure, dimensional range and certification scope were not established for this review. Buyers should request the production-site address, product drawings, applicable test records and a written delivery schedule to determine whether the offered products meet the requirements of the intended vessel or marine project.3. Zhenjiang Matchau Marine Equipment Co., Ltd.Zhenjiang Matchau Marine Equipment Co., Ltd. supplies marine equipment, including lifesaving products, load-testing equipment, mooring products and rubber products. Its publicly listed product range includes a high-pressure marine inflatable rubber Ship Landing Airbag and a marine pneumatic rubber airbag for ship launching. These listings establish a direct connection to the ship-airbag category, alongside its broader marine equipment business. Buyers evaluating a Ship Docking Airbag or Marine Docking Airbag should confirm the intended application, load-bearing specifications, manufacturing origin and the inspection documents available for the exact model being quoted.4. Ningbo Merce Technology Co., Ltd.Ningbo Merce Technology Co., Ltd., based in Cixi, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, lists marine airbags among its product categories, alongside lifesaving equipment, inflatable fenders, floating pontoons and other marine products. Its online product catalogue includes items described as rubber airbags for salvage and ship launching, as well as inflatable lifting bags. This range is relevant to buyers exploring a Ship Salvage Airbag or Marine Rubber Airbag for vessel recovery and related operations. As catalogue listings alone do not establish the specifications of every offered model, buyers should confirm whether the product is manufactured in-house or sourced through a partner, and obtain the applicable drawings, layer count, pressure rating and test documentation.5. SunHelm Marine Equipment Co., Ltd.SunHelm Marine presents itself as a Chinese manufacturer of marine airbags, fenders and related marine equipment. Its published product information covers ship launching airbags, buoyancy airbags and caisson-moving airbags. The company also reports more than 20 years of production and R&D experience, a technical team of more than 30 people, exports to international markets and third-party inspection or certification arrangements involving organizations such as BV, DNV-GL, CCS, ABS and LR. The precise scope of these arrangements should be checked against the specific product and project.Its product range is relevant to shipyards looking for a Boat Launching Airbag or a Ship Moving Airbag, as well as operators evaluating inflatable solutions for vessel launching and marine handling. SunHelm's public materials also describe airbag solutions intended for demanding operating environments. Buyers should confirm the working temperature, load-bearing capacity, reinforcement construction, test results and applicable certification for the model under consideration rather than treating general company credentials as automatic approval for every product.Technical Benchmarks for Comparing Ship Launching AirbagsA meaningful comparison of marine airbags should begin with the intended application and the engineering requirements of the vessel or structure. The following points provide a practical basis for reviewing quotations and technical submissions.. Standard and classification. Confirm whether the product is designed, tested and documented in accordance with the applicable requirements of ISO 14409:2011. Request the relevant classification, model designation and test documentation.. Reinforcement construction. Establish the number of synthetic tire-cord layers, the reinforcement material and the rubber construction. The reference product from Qingdao Florescence specifies 3 to 12 layers, but the appropriate configuration depends on the product design and operating load.. Dimensions and load distribution. Check the inflated diameter, effective length, dimensional tolerances and recommended spacing. These details affect the contact area between the airbag and the hull and the distribution of loads during launching or relocation.. Working pressure and operating depth. Confirm the maximum working pressure and any stated depth limitations for the particular product. The 0.25 MPa pressure rating and 25 m depth specification published for the reference Marine Salvage Airbag should not be assumed to apply to every marine airbag.. Testing and safety documentation. Request applicable airtightness, compression, bearing-capacity and bursting test results, together with inspection records and the manufacturer's instructions. Any safety factor should be assessed against the relevant component, application and engineering requirements.. Certification and inspection. Confirm the exact product covered by any declaration, certificate or third-party inspection report. References to classification societies such as CCS, BV, RS, ABS and LR should be supported by documents relevant to the product and project.. Service life and after-sales support. Ask for the declared service life, storage conditions, inspection intervals, repair procedures and replacement guidance. For custom orders, obtain written confirmation of manufacturing lead time, shipment arrangements and technical support.These checks are relevant whether the quotation describes a conventional ship launching airbag, a Ship Launching Rubber Airbag, a marine lifting product or another application-specific design. Terms such as Ship Upgrading Airbag and Ship Moving Airbag may be used in supplier descriptions, but buyers should verify the actual intended function and engineering specifications rather than relying on product names alone.Market Implications for Shipyards and Marine ContractorsMarine airbags provide an alternative to certain fixed launching arrangements by using reinforced inflatable structures to support vessel movement. Their portability and potential for reuse can be valuable for shipyards and contractors working at waterfront locations where permanent launching infrastructure is unavailable or impractical. Actual project suitability depends on site conditions, vessel geometry, ground preparation, load distribution and the planned operating procedure.Beyond vessel launching, related products can support salvage, buoyancy assistance and the movement of heavy marine structures. Applications may include refloating operations, caisson handling and other specialized lifting or relocation tasks. A marine launching balloon or a Ship Lifting Airbag should therefore be evaluated according to its intended engineering function, not simply grouped with all other inflatable products.For international buyers, China offers a broad marine equipment supply base that includes specialist airbag producers and companies with wider product portfolios. Supplier comparisons are most useful when published product information is supplemented by model-specific technical drawings, test records, production details and project references.OutlookAs shipyards and marine contractors continue to evaluate reusable launching and recovery equipment, product documentation and application-specific engineering remain central to supplier selection. Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd. provides a detailed set of published specifications for comparison, while Zhenjiang Matchau Marine Equipment Co., Ltd., Ningbo Merce Technology Co., Ltd. and SunHelm Marine publish information identifying relevant marine airbag product categories. Buyers considering Jinan Changlin Airbag Container Factory Co., Ltd. should likewise establish the exact product scope and technical documentation available for the proposed model.For projects involving a marine airbag, the most useful starting points are the intended vessel or structure, required dimensions, reinforcement construction, working pressure, applicable tests and inspection arrangements. Evaluating these factors together provides a more reliable basis for comparing suppliers than relying on product terminology, broad company claims or headline specifications alone.

Michelle Zhang

Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co. Ltd

+ +86 182-0532-1693

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Five Reputable Ship Launching Airbags Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Marine Engineering News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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