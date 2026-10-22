Over 74,000 Dead in Gaza: Ramirez Presses Bid to Block US Bombs
(MENAFN) US Congresswoman Delia Ramirez declared Wednesday that Israel’s genocide against Palestinians “has not ended,” and urged Congress to pass her legislation halting American bomb shipments to Israel.
Writing on the US social media platform X, the Illinois Democrat stated: “Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians, paid for by American taxpayers,”
She warned of a deepening humanitarian emergency. “As Israeli airstrikes continue to kill children and families in Gaza, half a million Palestinians are set to lose access to food and assistance,”
Ramirez then issued a direct call to action: “Whether by bombs or through starvation, the genocide has not ended. We must end it. We can start by passing my Block the Bombs Act,”
Ramirez introduced the measure, designated H.R. 3565, last year alongside Democratic colleagues Sara Jacobs, Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan.
The bill would prohibit transfers to Israel of an extensive list of munitions: BLU-109 bunker-busting bombs, MK80 series bombs, GBU-39 small diameter bomb variants, Joint Direct Attack Munitions and SPICE gliding bomb assemblies. It would also bar 120mm tank ammunition and 155mm artillery ammunition, including white phosphorus munitions.
The toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, launched in October 2023, now exceeds 74,000 Palestinians killed and 175,000 injured. Approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
The latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry show that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,534 Palestinians and wounded 5,486 others.
Writing on the US social media platform X, the Illinois Democrat stated: “Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians, paid for by American taxpayers,”
She warned of a deepening humanitarian emergency. “As Israeli airstrikes continue to kill children and families in Gaza, half a million Palestinians are set to lose access to food and assistance,”
Ramirez then issued a direct call to action: “Whether by bombs or through starvation, the genocide has not ended. We must end it. We can start by passing my Block the Bombs Act,”
Ramirez introduced the measure, designated H.R. 3565, last year alongside Democratic colleagues Sara Jacobs, Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan.
The bill would prohibit transfers to Israel of an extensive list of munitions: BLU-109 bunker-busting bombs, MK80 series bombs, GBU-39 small diameter bomb variants, Joint Direct Attack Munitions and SPICE gliding bomb assemblies. It would also bar 120mm tank ammunition and 155mm artillery ammunition, including white phosphorus munitions.
The toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, launched in October 2023, now exceeds 74,000 Palestinians killed and 175,000 injured. Approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
The latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry show that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,534 Palestinians and wounded 5,486 others.
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