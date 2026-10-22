'Why Is Govt So Scared': Cong Criticises BJP Over Removal Of Raihan Vadra's Delhi Protest Photos From Exhibition

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday criticised the BJP over the alleged removal of photographs documenting recent protests in Delhi from an exhibition by artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, questioning why the ruling party was afraid of his creativity and talent.

The controversy erupted after Raihan alleged that the Bikaner House administration ordered the removal of over 70 photographs from his solo exhibition, titled 'No Idea Is Final', just hours before it was scheduled to open on Wednesday. He also claimed that officials directed him to remove two photographs featuring the National Flag, a demand he said he had refused to comply with.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Jebi Mather said every individual had a fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, which could be exercised through words, photographs and exhibitions showcasing creative talent.

“Every individual has a fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. Expression can take the form of words, photographs or exhibitions showcasing one's creative talent. How can that be stopped? Why is the government so scared? Why is the BJP so scared of Raihan Vadra's creativity and talent? If he is showcasing photographs and conducting an exhibition, why is he being stopped? This shows that the BJP is not just scared of protests or of youths holding the National Flag in the national Capital,” she said.

Congress leader Udit Raj also criticised the alleged restrictions and questioned the treatment of the Tricolour, saying people should be free to display it while maintaining respect for the national symbol.

“Everyone has the right to hoist and display the National Flag. I do not understand why such restrictions exist here. In America, people wear the flag on their T-shirts and caps, spread it out with pride and do all kinds of things with it. But here, there are more rituals, even if there is no genuine feeling within,” he told IANS.

Referring to the unity he witnessed in the United States after the September 11 attacks, Raj said the response had been beyond his imagination. He alleged that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) did not genuinely respect the National Flag and accused them of prioritising political power.

Raj also alleged that the RSS had earlier opposed the National Flag and claimed that the BJP would have promoted a saffron flag had it secured 400 seats in the recent general elections. These were his political allegations and were not independently verified.

The controversy began on Wednesday when Raihan alleged that the Bikaner House administration had ordered the removal of several photographs documenting youth protests in Delhi over the past six months. His mother, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also criticised the move, describing it as 'ridiculous' and accusing the authorities of 'muzzling' young voices.

The exhibition, 'No Idea Is Final', was previewed on Wednesday and was scheduled to open on Thursday, running until Sunday.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Raihan said the Bikaner House management had asked him to remove most of the artworks from the exhibition.

"Five hours ago, the Bikaner House Management forced me to remove the bulk of the artworks displayed in my show 'No Idea Is Final' which opens this evening at 7 p.m. The photos were of the youth protests in Delhi. Apparently the content is 'objectionable'. They also directed me to remove two photos of the Tiranga. I have refused. I will not take down a picture of the Indian flag. The show will go on in part for now, but I will find another venue and display the entire collection of protest photos," he said.