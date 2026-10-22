Gujarat Leaders Wish HM Shah On His Birthday Highlight Internal Security, Drug-Free India

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting his role in internal security, the fight against narcotics and the cooperative sector.

CM Patel, in a post on social media platform X, described HM Shah as a son of Gujarat and a public-oriented Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar.

He also referred to HM Shah's responsibilities as Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to Amit Shah, Gujarat's illustrious son, the public-oriented Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar and the country's distinguished Home and Cooperation Minister, who has strengthened India's internal security and transformed the country's cooperative sector,” CM Patel said.

The Chief Minister said HM Shah's policy of“zero tolerance” towards crime had strengthened the law-and-order environment in the country and helped advance the goal of a "drug-free India".

He also credited HM Shah's leadership and organisational skills with contributing to national progress and security.

CM Patel said Gujarat had continued to receive HM Shah's guidance and support, and prayed to Somnath Mahadev for his good health and long life.

Deputy CM Sanghavi, in his birthday message, highlighted HM Shah's commitment to strengthening internal security, safeguarding the country's unity and sovereignty, and building a drug-free India.

“Your decisive leadership and steadfast resolve in upholding the nation's interests continue to motivate countless Karyakartas like me to work with greater dedication and commitment towards the service of Bharat,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He also wished HM Shah good health, a long life and the strength to continue serving the country and its people.

State BJP chief Vishwakarma said India's internal security had become stronger under HM Shah's leadership and that the "morale of the country's security forces had reached new heights".

Vishwakarma described HM Shah as a "skilled strategist" and a symbol of determined leadership.

He credited the Union Home Minister's leadership with the abrogation of Article 370 and the campaign against Naxalism, adding that India is moving towards its goal of becoming drug-free.

Vishwakarma also highlighted the transformation of the cooperative sector, saying: "It is contributing to rural growth and helping lift people out of poverty."