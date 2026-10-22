Pro-Palestinian Protesters Challenge US Newspaper’s Coverage of Gaza, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside The New York Times headquarters in Manhattan on Tuesday, protesting the newspaper’s reporting on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and its control of Palestinian and Lebanese territories.
During the demonstration, participants accused the publication of editorial bias, chanting “New York Times, you are liar,” as they criticized its coverage of the conflict.
A large banner displayed among the protesters carried the message, “Consent for genocide manufactured here,” expressing their opposition to the newspaper’s reporting on Israel’s actions.
Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags and wearing traditional keffiyehs handed out leaflets to people passing by the building. A drummer also accompanied the crowd as participants continued chanting slogans directed at the newspaper.
Police maintained increased security around the Manhattan headquarters throughout the gathering.
The New York Times had not issued a public response to the demonstration at the time of the report.
The protest comes amid continued international criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which began in October 2023, and its ongoing occupation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank. In southern Lebanon, Israel continues to maintain what it describes as a “security zone,” while Lebanon and the United Nations regard the presence as an occupation that violates the ceasefire framework.
During the demonstration, participants accused the publication of editorial bias, chanting “New York Times, you are liar,” as they criticized its coverage of the conflict.
A large banner displayed among the protesters carried the message, “Consent for genocide manufactured here,” expressing their opposition to the newspaper’s reporting on Israel’s actions.
Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags and wearing traditional keffiyehs handed out leaflets to people passing by the building. A drummer also accompanied the crowd as participants continued chanting slogans directed at the newspaper.
Police maintained increased security around the Manhattan headquarters throughout the gathering.
The New York Times had not issued a public response to the demonstration at the time of the report.
The protest comes amid continued international criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which began in October 2023, and its ongoing occupation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank. In southern Lebanon, Israel continues to maintain what it describes as a “security zone,” while Lebanon and the United Nations regard the presence as an occupation that violates the ceasefire framework.
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