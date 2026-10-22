US Lawmaker Says Israeli Genocide in Gaza Continues, Urges Arms Transfer Ban
(MENAFN) US Congresswoman Delia Ramirez said Wednesday that Israel’s genocide against Palestinians “has not ended,” urging lawmakers to approve her legislation aimed at preventing the transfer of certain American bombs and ammunition to Israel.
“Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians, paid for by American taxpayers,” the Illinois Democrat said in a post on the social media platform X.
“As Israeli airstrikes continue to kill children and families in Gaza, half a million Palestinians are set to lose access to food and assistance,” Ramirez said.
“Whether by bombs or through starvation, the genocide has not ended. We must end it. We can start by passing my Block the Bombs Act,” she added.
Ramirez introduced the proposed legislation, known as H.R. 3565, last year alongside fellow Democratic lawmakers Sara Jacobs, Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan.
The Block the Bombs Act seeks to prohibit US transfers to Israel of several categories of weapons and ammunition. These include BLU-109 bunker-busting bombs, MK80-series bombs, variants of the GBU-39 small-diameter bomb, Joint Direct Attack Munitions, SPICE gliding bomb assemblies, 120mm tank ammunition and 155mm artillery shells, including white phosphorus munitions.
The congresswoman’s appeal comes amid the ongoing humanitarian consequences of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured, while approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure has suffered damage or destruction.
Recent figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have resulted in another 1,534 Palestinian deaths and 5,486 injuries, adding to the toll from the conflict.
Ramirez’s call for congressional action centers on restricting the supply of specific US-made weapons to Israel, which she argues is necessary to address the continuing violence and humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians.
“Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians, paid for by American taxpayers,” the Illinois Democrat said in a post on the social media platform X.
“As Israeli airstrikes continue to kill children and families in Gaza, half a million Palestinians are set to lose access to food and assistance,” Ramirez said.
“Whether by bombs or through starvation, the genocide has not ended. We must end it. We can start by passing my Block the Bombs Act,” she added.
Ramirez introduced the proposed legislation, known as H.R. 3565, last year alongside fellow Democratic lawmakers Sara Jacobs, Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan.
The Block the Bombs Act seeks to prohibit US transfers to Israel of several categories of weapons and ammunition. These include BLU-109 bunker-busting bombs, MK80-series bombs, variants of the GBU-39 small-diameter bomb, Joint Direct Attack Munitions, SPICE gliding bomb assemblies, 120mm tank ammunition and 155mm artillery shells, including white phosphorus munitions.
The congresswoman’s appeal comes amid the ongoing humanitarian consequences of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured, while approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure has suffered damage or destruction.
Recent figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have resulted in another 1,534 Palestinian deaths and 5,486 injuries, adding to the toll from the conflict.
Ramirez’s call for congressional action centers on restricting the supply of specific US-made weapons to Israel, which she argues is necessary to address the continuing violence and humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians.
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