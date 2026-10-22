Hillary Clinton Opposes Term Limits, Backs Voters’ Right to Decide
(MENAFN) Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton voiced opposition Wednesday to introducing limits on how long elected officials can remain in office, arguing that the decision should rest with voters.
“I don’t agree about term limits. I think term limits are artificial,” Clinton told journalist and podcast host Kara Swisher during a discussion in which Swisher supported placing restrictions on elected officials based on factors such as age, length of service or the number of terms served.
“I think voters get to make the choice, and if somebody you and I think shouldn’t be running again, then vote against them,” she added.
Clinton’s comments come as proposals to limit congressional service have returned to the political debate in the United States. Members of the House of Representatives are elected to two-year terms, while senators serve six-year terms. However, neither chamber imposes a limit on the number of times lawmakers can seek reelection.
Advocates of term limits argue that restricting time in office could create opportunities for new political leaders, reduce the electoral advantages enjoyed by incumbents and prevent individuals from retaining congressional seats for decades.
Opponents, meanwhile, maintain that such restrictions could limit voters’ ability to keep experienced representatives in office. They also warn that reducing lawmakers’ tenure could increase the influence of unelected congressional staff, lobbyists and special interest groups.
Introducing term limits for members of Congress would require an amendment to the US Constitution. The proposal would need approval from two-thirds of both congressional chambers and ratification by three-quarters of the states. Alternatively, an amendment could be proposed through a constitutional convention requested by two-thirds of state legislatures.
The US presidency operates under a separate restriction established by the 22nd Amendment, which generally limits presidents to two elected terms.
Clinton, who represented the Democratic Party in the 2016 presidential election, has previously opposed both compulsory retirement ages and term limits. Her position remains that voters should assess candidates individually and determine their suitability for office through elections.
“I don’t agree about term limits. I think term limits are artificial,” Clinton told journalist and podcast host Kara Swisher during a discussion in which Swisher supported placing restrictions on elected officials based on factors such as age, length of service or the number of terms served.
“I think voters get to make the choice, and if somebody you and I think shouldn’t be running again, then vote against them,” she added.
Clinton’s comments come as proposals to limit congressional service have returned to the political debate in the United States. Members of the House of Representatives are elected to two-year terms, while senators serve six-year terms. However, neither chamber imposes a limit on the number of times lawmakers can seek reelection.
Advocates of term limits argue that restricting time in office could create opportunities for new political leaders, reduce the electoral advantages enjoyed by incumbents and prevent individuals from retaining congressional seats for decades.
Opponents, meanwhile, maintain that such restrictions could limit voters’ ability to keep experienced representatives in office. They also warn that reducing lawmakers’ tenure could increase the influence of unelected congressional staff, lobbyists and special interest groups.
Introducing term limits for members of Congress would require an amendment to the US Constitution. The proposal would need approval from two-thirds of both congressional chambers and ratification by three-quarters of the states. Alternatively, an amendment could be proposed through a constitutional convention requested by two-thirds of state legislatures.
The US presidency operates under a separate restriction established by the 22nd Amendment, which generally limits presidents to two elected terms.
Clinton, who represented the Democratic Party in the 2016 presidential election, has previously opposed both compulsory retirement ages and term limits. Her position remains that voters should assess candidates individually and determine their suitability for office through elections.
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