Macron Rebukes Trump Over Comments on France’s Recent Protests
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized what he called “unacceptable and stupid comments” from foreign leaders regarding the unrest that erupted in France on October 17, following US President Donald Trump’s claim that immigration was responsible for the disturbances.
Speaking to journalists in Doha on Wednesday, Macron accused politicians campaigning ahead of elections of using the situation in France to advance their own political interests.
“When I see leaders campaigning in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic … they are campaigning at our expense,” he said, without explicitly identifying Trump.
The French president’s response came after Trump argued on Tuesday that the demonstrations were driven by immigration rather than dissatisfaction with education funding.
“It’s not about education. It’s about immigration,” Trump said.
The protests initially emerged as a student-led campaign calling for increased funding for schools. Trade unions and other groups subsequently joined the demonstrations, raising broader concerns about the rising cost of living.
Macron also pledged that French authorities would use all available legal measures to prevent further disorder during demonstrations scheduled for Saturday, October 24. He pointed to curfews and restrictions on public gatherings already introduced following the earlier violence.
“Those who want to cause disorder in city centers next Saturday will be prevented from doing so,” he said.
Speaking to journalists in Doha on Wednesday, Macron accused politicians campaigning ahead of elections of using the situation in France to advance their own political interests.
“When I see leaders campaigning in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic … they are campaigning at our expense,” he said, without explicitly identifying Trump.
The French president’s response came after Trump argued on Tuesday that the demonstrations were driven by immigration rather than dissatisfaction with education funding.
“It’s not about education. It’s about immigration,” Trump said.
The protests initially emerged as a student-led campaign calling for increased funding for schools. Trade unions and other groups subsequently joined the demonstrations, raising broader concerns about the rising cost of living.
Macron also pledged that French authorities would use all available legal measures to prevent further disorder during demonstrations scheduled for Saturday, October 24. He pointed to curfews and restrictions on public gatherings already introduced following the earlier violence.
“Those who want to cause disorder in city centers next Saturday will be prevented from doing so,” he said.
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