Venezuela Talks Break Through on Opposition Bans, Frozen Gold
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s government and the opposition bloc from the 2015-elected National Assembly wrapped up a third round of national transition talks Wednesday, striking key deals on political disqualifications and frozen overseas assets.
A joint statement signed by Jorge Rodriguez, president of the pro-government parliament, and Dinorah Figuera, who leads the 2015 National Assembly delegation, says both sides will review the Organic Law of the Comptroller General’s Office. The review will focus on the administrative procedures behind bans on opposition leaders running for office.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado remains the most prominent figure barred by such an administrative ban.
The negotiators also agreed to form a joint commission that will work with UK institutions to free Venezuelan gold reserves held at the Bank of England.
The weeklong cycle opened in Caracas and ran six working sessions, two of them plenaries, plus 15 technical meetings across four working groups.
The process has moved through three phases:
Round one set the groundwork for national emergency relief, protection of international assets, institutional strengthening, and guarantees for political participation and free expression.
Round two centered on judicial restructuring and democratic reinstitutionalization. It created a framework for vetting Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) candidates and outlined steps to reorganize the country’s radio spectrum.
Round three consolidated the electoral and legal roadmap, completing technical reviews on political bans and the recovery of foreign assets.
Announcing the close of the session Wednesday, Rodriguez said the National Assembly will formally swear in the nominating committee for TSJ judicial candidates on Oct. 22. The panel, made up of 12 civil society representatives and 11 legislators, will pick the final list of principal and alternate justices.
As the plenary cycle ended, both delegations pledged to keep their technical working groups running to advance institutional guarantees ahead of future electoral milestones.
A joint statement signed by Jorge Rodriguez, president of the pro-government parliament, and Dinorah Figuera, who leads the 2015 National Assembly delegation, says both sides will review the Organic Law of the Comptroller General’s Office. The review will focus on the administrative procedures behind bans on opposition leaders running for office.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado remains the most prominent figure barred by such an administrative ban.
The negotiators also agreed to form a joint commission that will work with UK institutions to free Venezuelan gold reserves held at the Bank of England.
The weeklong cycle opened in Caracas and ran six working sessions, two of them plenaries, plus 15 technical meetings across four working groups.
The process has moved through three phases:
Round one set the groundwork for national emergency relief, protection of international assets, institutional strengthening, and guarantees for political participation and free expression.
Round two centered on judicial restructuring and democratic reinstitutionalization. It created a framework for vetting Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) candidates and outlined steps to reorganize the country’s radio spectrum.
Round three consolidated the electoral and legal roadmap, completing technical reviews on political bans and the recovery of foreign assets.
Announcing the close of the session Wednesday, Rodriguez said the National Assembly will formally swear in the nominating committee for TSJ judicial candidates on Oct. 22. The panel, made up of 12 civil society representatives and 11 legislators, will pick the final list of principal and alternate justices.
As the plenary cycle ended, both delegations pledged to keep their technical working groups running to advance institutional guarantees ahead of future electoral milestones.
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