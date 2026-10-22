Venezuela Government, Opposition Advance Political Transition Talks
(MENAFN) Venezuelan government representatives and members of the opposition associated with the National Assembly elected in 2015 concluded their third round of transition negotiations on Wednesday, reaching agreements on political disqualifications and the recovery of frozen overseas assets.
A joint statement signed by Jorge Rodriguez, who heads the pro-government parliament, and Dinorah Figuera, leader of the opposition delegation from the 2015 National Assembly, outlined the main outcomes of the discussions.
Both sides agreed to review the Organic Law of the Comptroller General’s Office, with particular attention to the administrative procedures used to impose restrictions preventing opposition figures from holding public office. Nobel Peace Prize laureate and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado remains among the most prominent politicians affected by such a ban.
The delegations also agreed to create a joint commission to engage with British institutions over efforts to recover Venezuelan gold reserves held at the Bank of England, where the assets remain frozen.
The latest agreements conclude the third phase of a dialogue process that began in Caracas a week earlier. The round included six working sessions, among them two plenary meetings, as well as 15 technical discussions conducted through four working groups.
Negotiations have advanced through three stages, each addressing different aspects of Venezuela’s political and institutional challenges. The initial round focused on establishing a framework for emergency assistance, protecting assets held abroad, strengthening institutions and safeguarding political participation and freedom of expression.
The second phase concentrated on judicial reform and the restoration of democratic institutions. Discussions established a framework for assessing candidates for the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and identified measures to reorganize the country’s radio spectrum.
The latest round brought together electoral and legal priorities, advancing technical reviews of political disqualifications and mechanisms for recovering foreign-held assets.
Rodriguez also announced that the National Assembly would formally swear in a committee on Oct. 22 to assess candidates for judicial positions on the TSJ. The body will consist of 12 civil society representatives and 11 lawmakers and will be responsible for selecting the final list of principal and alternate judges.
Following the conclusion of the latest plenary discussions, both delegations reiterated their intention to continue working through structured technical groups. The process is intended to advance institutional safeguards as Venezuela approaches future electoral milestones.
A joint statement signed by Jorge Rodriguez, who heads the pro-government parliament, and Dinorah Figuera, leader of the opposition delegation from the 2015 National Assembly, outlined the main outcomes of the discussions.
Both sides agreed to review the Organic Law of the Comptroller General’s Office, with particular attention to the administrative procedures used to impose restrictions preventing opposition figures from holding public office. Nobel Peace Prize laureate and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado remains among the most prominent politicians affected by such a ban.
The delegations also agreed to create a joint commission to engage with British institutions over efforts to recover Venezuelan gold reserves held at the Bank of England, where the assets remain frozen.
The latest agreements conclude the third phase of a dialogue process that began in Caracas a week earlier. The round included six working sessions, among them two plenary meetings, as well as 15 technical discussions conducted through four working groups.
Negotiations have advanced through three stages, each addressing different aspects of Venezuela’s political and institutional challenges. The initial round focused on establishing a framework for emergency assistance, protecting assets held abroad, strengthening institutions and safeguarding political participation and freedom of expression.
The second phase concentrated on judicial reform and the restoration of democratic institutions. Discussions established a framework for assessing candidates for the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and identified measures to reorganize the country’s radio spectrum.
The latest round brought together electoral and legal priorities, advancing technical reviews of political disqualifications and mechanisms for recovering foreign-held assets.
Rodriguez also announced that the National Assembly would formally swear in a committee on Oct. 22 to assess candidates for judicial positions on the TSJ. The body will consist of 12 civil society representatives and 11 lawmakers and will be responsible for selecting the final list of principal and alternate judges.
Following the conclusion of the latest plenary discussions, both delegations reiterated their intention to continue working through structured technical groups. The process is intended to advance institutional safeguards as Venezuela approaches future electoral milestones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment