Tanker Catches Fire After Unknown Projectile Strike Off Oman Coast
(MENAFN) A tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman early Wednesday, triggering a fire that was subsequently brought under control, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency.
The incident was reported at 0145 GMT, approximately 11 nautical miles west of Bukha, Oman, according to a maritime security alert issued by the agency.
Local authorities indicated that the impact caused a fire aboard the vessel, which has since been extinguished. The tanker is currently anchored, while the circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation.
All crew members were confirmed safe following the incident, and no environmental damage had been reported at the time of the alert.
UKMTO urged ships navigating through the surrounding waters to exercise caution and notify the agency of any suspicious activity as investigations continue.
The incident occurred amid heightened maritime security concerns following the military confrontation between the United States and Iran, with shipping operations near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz continuing to face uncertainty.
The incident was reported at 0145 GMT, approximately 11 nautical miles west of Bukha, Oman, according to a maritime security alert issued by the agency.
Local authorities indicated that the impact caused a fire aboard the vessel, which has since been extinguished. The tanker is currently anchored, while the circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation.
All crew members were confirmed safe following the incident, and no environmental damage had been reported at the time of the alert.
UKMTO urged ships navigating through the surrounding waters to exercise caution and notify the agency of any suspicious activity as investigations continue.
The incident occurred amid heightened maritime security concerns following the military confrontation between the United States and Iran, with shipping operations near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz continuing to face uncertainty.
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