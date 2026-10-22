China Urges APEC Economies to Harness AI for Productivity, Growth
(MENAFN) China has called on Asia-Pacific economies to make greater use of artificial intelligence to improve productivity and generate new sources of economic growth, as finance ministers concluded a two-day regional meeting in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Chinese Finance Minister Lan Foan said the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering delivered “practical” outcomes, including a joint statement and a policy document addressing financing for digital infrastructure, according to reports from Hong Kong.
“We should fully unlock the potential of emerging technologies, such as AI, to raise productivity and cultivate new growth drivers,” Lan said.
He explained that participating economies had reached an understanding on improving macroeconomic coordination, strengthening financial resilience and promoting private-sector investment in digital infrastructure.
Participants also emphasized the importance of boosting household consumption and domestic demand to support sustainable economic expansion.
The discussions come ahead of the APEC leaders’ summit, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.
China’s call for greater AI adoption comes as Washington and Beijing continue to face broader debates over how the rapidly advancing technology should be regulated.
Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei recently advocated slowing the development of increasingly powerful AI systems, warning that technological progress could move faster than the safeguards needed to manage associated risks.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis have also expressed support for certain elements of Amodei’s proposal.
Chinese Finance Minister Lan Foan said the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering delivered “practical” outcomes, including a joint statement and a policy document addressing financing for digital infrastructure, according to reports from Hong Kong.
“We should fully unlock the potential of emerging technologies, such as AI, to raise productivity and cultivate new growth drivers,” Lan said.
He explained that participating economies had reached an understanding on improving macroeconomic coordination, strengthening financial resilience and promoting private-sector investment in digital infrastructure.
Participants also emphasized the importance of boosting household consumption and domestic demand to support sustainable economic expansion.
The discussions come ahead of the APEC leaders’ summit, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.
China’s call for greater AI adoption comes as Washington and Beijing continue to face broader debates over how the rapidly advancing technology should be regulated.
Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei recently advocated slowing the development of increasingly powerful AI systems, warning that technological progress could move faster than the safeguards needed to manage associated risks.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis have also expressed support for certain elements of Amodei’s proposal.
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