Cuba Courts Seoul as US Sanctions Fuel ‘Worst’ Economic Crisis
(MENAFN) Cuba is pressing South Korea for deeper economic ties as decades of US sanctions push its economy and energy sector toward collapse, Havana’s ambassador to Seoul said.
Ambassador Claudio Raul Monzon Baeza told a South Korean news agency on Monday that the country’s economic situation ranks among the worst in its history. He accused Washington of tightening sanctions that hit trade, fuel supplies and health care.
“This is an unprecedented offensive aimed at causing a humanitarian crisis by strangling the economy,” he said.
The appeal comes days before the UN General Assembly votes on Cuba’s annual resolution calling for an end to the US embargo, scheduled for Oct. 27-28. Last year’s nonbinding measure passed with 165 votes in favor, seven against and 12 abstentions.
Monzon said Havana sees openings to work with Seoul in agriculture, biotechnology, critical minerals and renewable energy.
The two capitals established diplomatic relations in February 2024, a notable shift given Cuba’s longstanding ties with North Korea. The ambassador said the new relationship with Seoul would not affect Havana’s historic friendship with Pyongyang.
Turning to recent US threats, Monzon warned that military action against Cuba could ignite a war with devastating humanitarian consequences. He said Cuba is nonetheless willing to engage Washington, provided its sovereignty is respected.
On North Korea’s nuclear program, he reiterated Cuba’s opposition to nuclear weapons and called for their complete abolition.
Ambassador Claudio Raul Monzon Baeza told a South Korean news agency on Monday that the country’s economic situation ranks among the worst in its history. He accused Washington of tightening sanctions that hit trade, fuel supplies and health care.
“This is an unprecedented offensive aimed at causing a humanitarian crisis by strangling the economy,” he said.
The appeal comes days before the UN General Assembly votes on Cuba’s annual resolution calling for an end to the US embargo, scheduled for Oct. 27-28. Last year’s nonbinding measure passed with 165 votes in favor, seven against and 12 abstentions.
Monzon said Havana sees openings to work with Seoul in agriculture, biotechnology, critical minerals and renewable energy.
The two capitals established diplomatic relations in February 2024, a notable shift given Cuba’s longstanding ties with North Korea. The ambassador said the new relationship with Seoul would not affect Havana’s historic friendship with Pyongyang.
Turning to recent US threats, Monzon warned that military action against Cuba could ignite a war with devastating humanitarian consequences. He said Cuba is nonetheless willing to engage Washington, provided its sovereignty is respected.
On North Korea’s nuclear program, he reiterated Cuba’s opposition to nuclear weapons and called for their complete abolition.
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