Cuba Pursues Stronger Economic Partnership with South Korea Amid Crisis
(MENAFN) Cuba is looking to expand economic cooperation with South Korea as longstanding US sanctions continue to intensify pressure on its economy and energy sector, Havana’s ambassador to Seoul said.
Ambassador Claudio Raul Monzon Baeza described Cuba’s current economic conditions as among the most difficult in the country’s history during an interview on Monday.
"This is an unprecedented offensive aimed at causing a humanitarian crisis by strangling the economy," he said, accusing Washington of tightening restrictions that affect commercial activity, fuel availability and health services.
The ambassador’s comments came ahead of a United Nations General Assembly vote scheduled for Oct. 27-28 on Cuba’s annual resolution calling for an end to the US economic embargo. The previous year’s nonbinding resolution received 165 votes in support, while seven countries opposed it and 12 abstained.
Havana sees potential for expanding ties with Seoul across several sectors, including agriculture, biotechnology, critical minerals and renewable energy, Monzon said.
The two countries established diplomatic relations in February 2024, a notable development given Cuba’s longstanding relationship with North Korea. However, the ambassador stressed that closer engagement with South Korea would not undermine Havana’s historical friendship with Pyongyang.
Monzon also addressed recent threats from Washington, warning that any military action against Cuba could lead to a conflict with devastating humanitarian consequences. Despite these concerns, he said Havana remained open to dialogue with the United States, provided that its sovereignty was respected.
On North Korea’s nuclear program, the Cuban envoy reaffirmed his country’s opposition to nuclear weapons and called for their complete elimination.
Cuba’s efforts to strengthen economic links with South Korea come as Havana faces mounting domestic pressures while navigating its longstanding political and economic disputes with Washington.
Ambassador Claudio Raul Monzon Baeza described Cuba’s current economic conditions as among the most difficult in the country’s history during an interview on Monday.
"This is an unprecedented offensive aimed at causing a humanitarian crisis by strangling the economy," he said, accusing Washington of tightening restrictions that affect commercial activity, fuel availability and health services.
The ambassador’s comments came ahead of a United Nations General Assembly vote scheduled for Oct. 27-28 on Cuba’s annual resolution calling for an end to the US economic embargo. The previous year’s nonbinding resolution received 165 votes in support, while seven countries opposed it and 12 abstained.
Havana sees potential for expanding ties with Seoul across several sectors, including agriculture, biotechnology, critical minerals and renewable energy, Monzon said.
The two countries established diplomatic relations in February 2024, a notable development given Cuba’s longstanding relationship with North Korea. However, the ambassador stressed that closer engagement with South Korea would not undermine Havana’s historical friendship with Pyongyang.
Monzon also addressed recent threats from Washington, warning that any military action against Cuba could lead to a conflict with devastating humanitarian consequences. Despite these concerns, he said Havana remained open to dialogue with the United States, provided that its sovereignty was respected.
On North Korea’s nuclear program, the Cuban envoy reaffirmed his country’s opposition to nuclear weapons and called for their complete elimination.
Cuba’s efforts to strengthen economic links with South Korea come as Havana faces mounting domestic pressures while navigating its longstanding political and economic disputes with Washington.
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