AI Tools Shape Parliamentary Speeches for Dutch Lawmakers
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence tools were used to prepare parliamentary speeches by 68 members of the Dutch House of Representatives last year, accounting for nearly half of the chamber's 150 lawmakers, according to an investigation published by media outlets.
The investigation examined speeches delivered by all members of the lower house and identified material generated using AI platforms, including ChatGPT and Claude.
To conduct the analysis, investigators used Pangram, a detection tool designed to identify text produced by artificial intelligence. Content estimated to contain less than 50% AI-generated material was excluded from the results, meaning the number of lawmakers who used these technologies may be higher than the investigation identified.
The research concentrated on opening statements delivered during parliamentary debates. Other contributions, including interventions and formal motions, were not included in the analysis.
Investigators also discovered instances in which AI-generated content appeared in lawmakers' maiden speeches, which traditionally serve as personal introductions when newly elected representatives address parliament for the first time.
All the lawmakers identified in the investigation confirmed using AI tools. However, they explained that their primary purpose was to improve sentence construction, make speeches more concise and strengthen the presentation of their arguments.
The findings follow earlier reports indicating that Prime Minister Rob Jetten regularly relies on AI to prepare social media posts. A separate investigation by a public broadcaster also found that roughly one-quarter of written parliamentary questions had been drafted with assistance from artificial intelligence.
The investigation examined speeches delivered by all members of the lower house and identified material generated using AI platforms, including ChatGPT and Claude.
To conduct the analysis, investigators used Pangram, a detection tool designed to identify text produced by artificial intelligence. Content estimated to contain less than 50% AI-generated material was excluded from the results, meaning the number of lawmakers who used these technologies may be higher than the investigation identified.
The research concentrated on opening statements delivered during parliamentary debates. Other contributions, including interventions and formal motions, were not included in the analysis.
Investigators also discovered instances in which AI-generated content appeared in lawmakers' maiden speeches, which traditionally serve as personal introductions when newly elected representatives address parliament for the first time.
All the lawmakers identified in the investigation confirmed using AI tools. However, they explained that their primary purpose was to improve sentence construction, make speeches more concise and strengthen the presentation of their arguments.
The findings follow earlier reports indicating that Prime Minister Rob Jetten regularly relies on AI to prepare social media posts. A separate investigation by a public broadcaster also found that roughly one-quarter of written parliamentary questions had been drafted with assistance from artificial intelligence.
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