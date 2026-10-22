North Korea Warns South of Severe Consequences as Border Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) North Korea has threatened South Korea with the prospect of a “most horrible and distressing situation” if Seoul continues what Pyongyang describes as provocative interference, while announcing additional security measures along their heavily fortified frontier.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a prominent figure in the country's leadership, said Pyongyang would increase its alert level across the entire southern border, according to official statements.
She also announced that anti-South Korean loudspeakers would be prepared for deployment along the frontier within days, raising the prospect of renewed psychological warfare between the two countries.
Kim cautioned that further interference by Seoul would bring serious repercussions, although North Korea did not immediately specify which actions by the South had prompted the latest threat.
The announcement signals another setback in relations between the neighboring states, which remain technically at war. The Korean War, fought from 1950 to 1953, ended with an armistice agreement rather than a formal peace treaty.
The latest exchange of warnings follows a land mine explosion on Sept. 21 in the Demilitarized Zone, which injured three South Korean soldiers, including two who sustained serious wounds.
South Korean authorities accused Pyongyang of intentionally placing the mines and demanded an apology. North Korea rejected the allegations, describing them as "blame-shifting" and accusing Seoul of trying to damage its reputation internationally.
The dispute has added to longstanding tensions along the border, with North Korea's planned increase in military readiness and possible loudspeaker deployment raising concerns about further deterioration in relations between the two sides.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a prominent figure in the country's leadership, said Pyongyang would increase its alert level across the entire southern border, according to official statements.
She also announced that anti-South Korean loudspeakers would be prepared for deployment along the frontier within days, raising the prospect of renewed psychological warfare between the two countries.
Kim cautioned that further interference by Seoul would bring serious repercussions, although North Korea did not immediately specify which actions by the South had prompted the latest threat.
The announcement signals another setback in relations between the neighboring states, which remain technically at war. The Korean War, fought from 1950 to 1953, ended with an armistice agreement rather than a formal peace treaty.
The latest exchange of warnings follows a land mine explosion on Sept. 21 in the Demilitarized Zone, which injured three South Korean soldiers, including two who sustained serious wounds.
South Korean authorities accused Pyongyang of intentionally placing the mines and demanded an apology. North Korea rejected the allegations, describing them as "blame-shifting" and accusing Seoul of trying to damage its reputation internationally.
The dispute has added to longstanding tensions along the border, with North Korea's planned increase in military readiness and possible loudspeaker deployment raising concerns about further deterioration in relations between the two sides.
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