Russia Frees US Citizen Stephen Hubbard After Imprisonment Over Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Russia has released Stephen Hubbard, a 73-year-old US citizen who was jailed for fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday.
Witkoff made the announcement during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. He said he had met Hubbard’s son, a pastor, several days earlier, and noted that Hubbard’s son had also expressed gratitude to Putin for his father’s release.
"I would like to thank you on behalf of our president, and I thank you on behalf of the US. I do so because the Russian Federation has released Stefan Hubbard," he said.
US President Donald Trump said Washington had not needed to offer anything in exchange for Hubbard’s freedom.
"There was no 'swap' necessary for this release," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, describing the circumstances as unprecedented for Russia.
Trump explained that Hubbard’s release followed a request he had made directly to Putin. He also confirmed that the American citizen was on his way home to reunite with his family.
"Welcome home Stephen, it's great to have you back," Trump added.
In a separate post, Trump responded to critics who had questioned his decision not to impose sanctions on Russia. He argued that they had been unaware of the ongoing efforts to secure Hubbard’s release, warning that the "truly big and important deal" would "have come to a complete and total halt" if he had imposed the sanctions.
Witkoff made the announcement during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. He said he had met Hubbard’s son, a pastor, several days earlier, and noted that Hubbard’s son had also expressed gratitude to Putin for his father’s release.
"I would like to thank you on behalf of our president, and I thank you on behalf of the US. I do so because the Russian Federation has released Stefan Hubbard," he said.
US President Donald Trump said Washington had not needed to offer anything in exchange for Hubbard’s freedom.
"There was no 'swap' necessary for this release," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, describing the circumstances as unprecedented for Russia.
Trump explained that Hubbard’s release followed a request he had made directly to Putin. He also confirmed that the American citizen was on his way home to reunite with his family.
"Welcome home Stephen, it's great to have you back," Trump added.
In a separate post, Trump responded to critics who had questioned his decision not to impose sanctions on Russia. He argued that they had been unaware of the ongoing efforts to secure Hubbard’s release, warning that the "truly big and important deal" would "have come to a complete and total halt" if he had imposed the sanctions.
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