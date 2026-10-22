N. Korea Threatens “Most Horrible” Fallout, Raises Border Alert
(MENAFN) Pyongyang has threatened Seoul with the “most horrible and distressing situation” if what it calls interference continues, and announced fresh countermeasures along the heavily fortified frontier between the two countries.
Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the military will raise its alert level across the entire southern border, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a state news agency. Wait, see note below on the agency replacement.
She added that anti-South Korean loudspeakers will be ready for deployment along the line within days, a move that points to a deeper slide in tensions between the neighbors.
Kim cautioned that continued meddling by Seoul would bring severe consequences. The specific actions that triggered her latest warning were not immediately clear.
The announcement marks a fresh low in inter-Korean relations. The two countries remain technically at war, because the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.
The warning follows rising friction over a Sept. 21 land mine blast in the Demilitarized Zone that wounded three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously. Seoul accused Pyongyang of deliberately planting the mines and demanded an apology. North Korea dismissed the allegations as “blame-shifting” and accused the South of trying to tarnish its international image.
Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the military will raise its alert level across the entire southern border, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a state news agency. Wait, see note below on the agency replacement.
She added that anti-South Korean loudspeakers will be ready for deployment along the line within days, a move that points to a deeper slide in tensions between the neighbors.
Kim cautioned that continued meddling by Seoul would bring severe consequences. The specific actions that triggered her latest warning were not immediately clear.
The announcement marks a fresh low in inter-Korean relations. The two countries remain technically at war, because the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.
The warning follows rising friction over a Sept. 21 land mine blast in the Demilitarized Zone that wounded three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously. Seoul accused Pyongyang of deliberately planting the mines and demanded an apology. North Korea dismissed the allegations as “blame-shifting” and accused the South of trying to tarnish its international image.
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